Criticisms against Kenya Kwanza policies, dominate Christmas messages

Archbishop Martin Kivuva of Holy Ghost Cathedral church gives sacrament to catholics during christmas eve prayers in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

High cost of living, alleged grand graft in government and insecurity dampened the spirit of this year’s Christmas celebration as Kenyans joine the rest of the world to mark the festivities.

This happened as messages of peace, unity, hope and criticisms against Kenya Kwanza government policies dominated summons across the country.

In several churches, religious used the platform to challenge the government to address the several woes the country is facing including unexplained abductions.

At the Coast, Kenyans thronged places of worship, entertainment joints, and beaches to celebrate the day set aside to remember the birth of Jesus Christ amid tight security.

Holy Ghost Cathedral in Mombasa, Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva called on the government to end the surge in abductions of youths voicing their anger against the administration.

“We are waking up to abductions. Corruption is rampant and all these evils do not augur well for a just society which we are all eager to see a thriving Kenya. These unfortunate happenings are taking Kenya back to the days before our independence,'' Archbishop Kivuva said.

He reiterated the need to instill hope and not doubt adding that the church, family, and school play an integral role in shaping the lives of children.

Archbishop Kivuva said that the corruption dragon has permeated the nation and must be slain at all costs.

In Western and Nyanza, religious leaders accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans.

Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi condemned violence against femicide, abductions, and homosexuality cases in the country urging the government to stop talking and act swiftly to end the acts.

Bishop Obanyi who was speaking during the Christmas Day sermon at St Joseph Catholic Church in Kakamega town said the lives of women need to be protected at all costs and the government should crack the whip on those baying for the blood of women.

The bishop called on the families to live peacefully and spread true love through this festive season.

Obanyi also condemned the rising cases of abduction and killing of youth which he termed as dangerous to the future generation.

“The government and security apparatus should put to end cases of abduction of our youths. We need to protect the rights of our people, freedom of expression, and democracy, and no family wishes for the disappearances of its kin it is painful and uncalled for when our young people get abducted and disappear. It is dangerous for our democracy and future generations which should stop at all costs,” said Obanyi.

The bishop said the church is ready to support the government in addressing the rising cases of femicide and abductions in the country stating that the problem needs a collective effort.

The bishop’s statement follows a concerning rise in femicide and abduction cases recently with women losing their lives and young people perceived to be government critics being abducted in the hands of alleged police officers.

Few days there have reports of missing three young men whose families claimed that their kin were abducted by people believed to be police officers for alleged posting offensive images of President William Ruto on social media.

On Tuesday ODM leader Raila Odinga condemned ongoing abductions in the country asking the government to bring to an end the shameful acts.

Raila said the country cannot afford to return to the dark days in this new era.

"We want a safe and secure country. Gone are the days when they used to arrest you and take you to Nyayo House, these days you are being taken to unknown places. It's primitive and it's unacceptable," he said.

"This thing must end completely we don't want such primitive things to happen in our country."

Raila asked the government to take responsibility and ensure all Kenyans who have been abducted are released to ease the pain of parents who are crying for their children.

Similarly, in Rift Valley the clergy and residents urged Kenyans to embrace the culture of giving.

In Nakuru's Christ The King Cathedral, Reverend Father James Mwangi, who encouraged the congregation to embrace sharing in following Jesus's teaching.

After the sermon, Mwangi baptized nine children aged months to five years, stating that they should denounce evil doings.

The father insisted that the faithful should visit less fortunate community members in the spirit of harmony and sharing.

“We should receive baby Jesus and live as per the teaching of God’s words, in helping the less privileged in the community,” Mwangi said.

He advised families to unite and embrace each other as Christ loved the church.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi urged Kenyans to cherish the bond of family, friendship, and community.

“As we celebrate this festive season, I want to extend my heartfelt greetings to all the wonderful people of Baringo. May this Christmas bring you abundant joy, love, and blessings,” Cheboi said.

Cheboi noted that as Baringo, they are grateful for the peace that has been achieved in the county.

In Uasin Gishu, the clergy and Kenyans urged the government to address issues that Kenyans have raised.

Head of Eldoret Catholic diocese Bishop Dominic Kimengich urged the government to be clear on Grade 9 transition to avert anxiety among parents before the opening of schools scheduled for January 6, 2025.

The Bishop faulted the government for not coming out clear on the matter which he termed thorny, arguing that education stakeholders are in dilemma over the fate of the learners.

Bishop Kimengich implored upon move with speed and shed light on matter to save the learners, parents and guardians from heaving with fear and anxiety ahead of the transition period slated for early next month.

Speaking after presiding over a church service at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret on Wednesday Bishop Kimengich challenged the government to declare its position on grade 9 transition instead of keeping the learners in suspense.

“As the people of Kenya we want clarity regarding the transition of grade 9 learners ahead of re-opening of schools in January across the country. When CBC was rolled out by the government, we were told how it was going to operate but now there are issues which should be made clear,” said Kimengich

He, however, warned that lack of accountability on part of the government was bound to scare away potential local and international development partners willing to invest in infrastructural flagship projects across the Country.

The head of Anglican Church of Kenya Eldoret Diocese Bishop Christopher Ruto accused the government for coming out wth promises they cannot fulfil.

This comes amid concern raised by Members of the National Assembly Committee on Education over the preparedness of the pioneer Competency-Based Curriculum Grade 9 in January 2025.

At St Peter’s Oyugis Catholic Church in Homa Bay, the Priest in charge Patrick Lumumba urged residents to shun alcohol during the festive season.

Fr Lumumba told residents to embrace their families in the celebrations.

“We don’t want cases where people drink and find themselves unconscious. Even after this church service, let everybody go home and celebrate with their families,” Lumumba said.

The Secretary of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims in the county Abdul Masud told residents to celebrate the festive season by planting trees.

Masud said many people tend to forget environment conservation during festive seasons.

He urged residents who have travelled from urban areas to their villages to plant trees to promote environment conservation.

“We are in a festive season in which we receive our sons and daughters from urban centers. I urge everybody in this county to plant at least one tree and nurture it,” Masud said.

In Migori County, Christians congregated in churches to celebrate Christmas.

Church leaders preached their Christmas messages while asking Kenyans to love peacefully and embrace one another.

Vice Chair of the National Council Churches and PEFA Church President Bishop John Okinda asked Christians to reach out to their neighbors who did not have anything.

"We know that this time all these things are about Jesus Christ. We need to show love to one another," Bishop Okinda said.

The bishop preached hope saying that Kenyans were passing through hard times.

According to the bishop, most people were busy in their businesses and had no time to celebrate Christmas because of the hard economic times.

"People have no money. Money has not been circulating," Okinda said.

He hoped that 2025 will be a year which will yield much more to Kenyans and that government would reduce taxes.

The bishop asked government would address the pending concerns of Kenyans, saying that 2024 was a tough year with the Gen Zs telling them what to correct.

He hoped that Kenya will be free from corruption in 2025 and that Kenyans will not indulge in corruption.

Okinda told politicians to reduce political tension and focus on service delivery.

Caring Africa Outreach Church's Bishop Esao Jobando said Christmas was a time to come to Jesus and not dwelling on worldly pleasures.

Report by Philip Mwakio, Hassan Barisa, Anne Atieno, James Omoro, Benard Lusigi, Peter Ochieng, Yvonne Chepkwony, Ben Ahenda and Nikko Tanui