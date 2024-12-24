Gen Z uprising: Reflections of foot soldiers six months later

Anti-Finance Bill 2024 protestors demonstrate in Nairobi on July 2, 2024. [File, Standard]

The streets of Nairobi and other major cities became arenas of defiance as Kenya’s youngest adults marched in unprecedented numbers.

Social media platforms buzzed with hashtags and live streams, amplifying their demands and ensuring their voices reverberated far beyond Kenya’s borders.

Hashtags such as #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #TotalShutdown became rallying calls for a movement determined to rewrite the narrative of passivity often attributed to the youth.

What set the Gen Z push apart was its leaderless nature, its non-partisan stance, and its unrelenting focus on issues that directly impacted the youth— economic inequality, corruption, and governance failures.

Yet, as the dust settles, the question remains: did this bold rebellion achieve lasting change, or has it been subdued by the very forces it sought to challenge?

Rachel Tabitha, a youth activist, summed up the prevailing sentiment. “We forced their hand on certain issues, but the rot in our system remains untouched,” she laments.

For her and many others, these victories felt like surface-level appeasements, failing to address the deep-rooted systemic challenges that fueled the uprising. The protests, while impactful, revealed both the potential and the vulnerabilities of a leaderless movement.

The absence of a clear leadership structure, though intentional, emerged as a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allowed for diverse participation and prevented the co-optation of the movement by traditional political actors. On the other, it created communication gaps and left the movement vulnerable to internal divisions.

“We wanted to avoid the pitfalls of conventional leadership, but maybe that was a mistake. Without grassroots organization and a clear leadership structure, we couldn’t effectively communicate or represent our demands,” admitted Kimori Evans, one of the vocal advocates of the uprising.

These challenges were compounded by the resilience of entrenched political system. The government managed to neutralise some of the movement’s momentum. The deal between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, branded “broad-based” agreement, was a stark reminder of the system’s ability to prioritise self-preservation over reform.

This alliance symbolised a return to business as usual—a closing of ranks by the political elite to safeguared shared interests.

The story of Kasmuel Mcoure further underscored the fragility of the movement. Once a fiery activist, his decision to join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) sparked outrage among his peers.

While some saw his move as pragmatic, others viewed it as a betrayal of the movement’s ideals. For many protesters, Kasmuel’s shift was emblematic of the vulnerability of the movement to co-option.

“If our leaders can be bought, what was all the fight for?” lamented one activist.

President William Ruto shares light moments with Kasmuel McOure during the opening of a new church sanctuary at A.I.C Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County on December 22, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

Adding to these challenges was the heavy-handed response by law enforcement. Police brutality, abductions, and arbitrary arrests cast a dark shadow over the protests.

One victim of these abuses was Joshua Okayo, the president of the Kenya School of Law, who was abducted during the demonstrations. Reflecting on his ordeal, Okayo told The Standard: “Though our efforts didn’t fully succeed, we achieved a lot. The President conceded on many issues, but police brutality and abductions slowed our momentum. Some voices were bought, and that weakened our cause.”

Despite the setbacks, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the movement’s ideals. “Those who feel they can be bought are free to leave. I’m not ready to sell my soul for cheap gains. I believe in fighting for true democracy.”

As the year draws to a close, plans are underway to build on the momentum of the uprising. Activists are working alongside civil society groups to develop a unified strategy for achieving systemic reform.

A National Youth Convention, slated for early next year, offers a glimmer of hope. This convention aims to unite activists under a shared vision and create a structured roadmap for change.

Kimori emphasized the importance of this initiative. “We need to channel our energy into long-term strategies. The convention will empower us with the leadership we need to create a clear vision and strong representation.”

Kimori also advocated for the establishment of a youth-led political party to institutionalize the movement’s demands. “The likes of Kasmuel joining ODM isn’t a betrayal; it’s a reflection of the void we’ve left by not creating our own political vehicle. A youth-led party will prevent such scenarios and give us a platform to contest the 2027 elections effectively.”

Despite the challenges, the spirit of the Gen Z movement remains unbroken. Social media continues to be a powerful tool for mobilization and advocacy. Platforms like Twitter and TikTok are alive with conversations about accountability, governance, and the need for change.

Victor Okello, a grassroots environmentalist, emphasized the importance of sustained engagement.

“We can’t let the fire die down. Whether it’s through politics, community work, or policy advocacy, we must remain active and engaged. The fight isn’t over,” he said.

The sacrifices made during the uprising serve as a constant reminder of the stakes involved. Okayo reflected on the cost of rebellion, acknowledging the arrests, injuries, and emotional toll endured by protesters. Yet, he expressed no regret. “The pain was worth it. It’s better to try and fail than to do nothing at all.”

Gen Z uprising stands as a testament to the power of youth-led activism. It has proven that a generation armed with passion and technology can disrupt the status quo.

Six months on, the symphony of the Gen Z revolt plays on, its final chords yet to be written.