Ruto admits public skepticism over SHA, avoids vaccination topic

President Ruto addressing the public during Jamuhuri Day Celebrations on December 12, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

President William Ruto has acknowledged that Kenyans have been skeptical about the Social health Authority that was rolled out in October.

In his Jamhuri Day speech yesterday, the president said, “The discourse around universal healthcare remains lively, with concerns being raised about eligibility for coverage, the capability of the facilities to deliver services, and the alignment of contributions with benefits.”

The new health scheme, which is now operating as Taifa Care, according to President Ruto, is an inclusive, universal, efficient, and transparent healthcare service model where the government is implementing a transition on an unprecedented scale.

“We have successfully transitioned 5.6 million citizens from the National Health Insurance Fund and registered 11 million Kenyans under the Social Health Insurance Fund. This means that, in just two months, 11 million Kenyans who previously lacked access to healthcare services are now registered, with the registration process going on full steam in every part of Kenya,” the president said.

He also noted that five counties, namely Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Bomet, Embu, and Lamu, are the leading in Taifa Care registration. However, he pointed out that Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, West Pokot, and Turkana are posting low registration numbers and urged the people from these counties to register for the scheme.

Ruto insisted that Taifa Care will help Kenyans access healthcare services without discrimination.

He emphasised that the programme has accurately determined the cost of each healthcare service and product, ring-fenced resources for equipment and facility improvements, and leveraged digital technology to radically enhance the management, coordination, and delivery of healthcare, promoting efficiency, transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“No public service delivery project of this scale and ambition has ever been undertaken in the history of our country. We are confident that we will quickly surpass the 16.5 million citizens so far registered and provide all Kenyans with high-quality healthcare that is efficient, effective, affordable, and sustainable,” he said.

Earlier on, President William Ruto had dismissed claims by former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, that the government rushed the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), also referred to as the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking in Taita Taveta County on December 2, Ruto clarified that the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme, which includes SHIF, is not a new initiative and has been part of Kenya’s health policies for nearly two decades.

However, Ruto did not comment on the highly disputed vaccination of livestock that is set to take place in January 2025.

During the Maa Festival in November, President Ruto emphasised that vaccinating livestock will help enhance productivity and efficiency, disease prevention and control, and improve animal welfare and public health protection.

The president maintained that the planned nationwide vaccination of livestock will go on regardless of the opposition by some politicians, explaining its importance in getting rid of diseases.

According to some experts, controlling common animal diseases effectively through tools like vaccination proves to be a sustainable way of tackling climate change.

However, many Kenyans and farmers alike have condemned the vaccination exercise, which they term a capitalistic move aimed at profiteering a few people.