The Standard

Poisons board recalls specific batch of sure condoms over non-compliance

By Winfrey Owino | 27m ago

Pharmacy and Poisons Board has recalled ‘Sure’ condoms Batch No. 2405055 manufactured by Indus Medicare Private Limited.

This comes hours after the quality control body recalled other pharmaceutical products over safety issues.

In a statement, CEO Fred Siyoi has cited non-compliance with quality standards as the reason behind the recall.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board ("the Board") draws public attention to the recall of the substandard sure lubricated condoms dotted, Batch No. 2405055, Manufactured by Indus Medicare Private Limited. The product samples did not comply with the specifications for the freedom from holes (conductivity) test performed,” Siyoi’s statement reads in part.

Further, PPB has asked all retailers to immediately stop further distribution, sale, issuance, or use of the affected product batch and return the product to their nearest healthcare facility or respective suppliers.

Hours before, the Board had warned against use, sale, and distribution of substandard drugs in the market including Floracil and suspended Mefnac painkiller over safety concerns.

Days before, the body had also warned against using cancer drug Flurasted 500 from Batch Number HHP24017, citing safety concerns.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board Sure Condoms
.

.

.

