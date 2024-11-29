The Standard

President Ruto in Tanzania for East African summit

By Sharon Wanga | 8s ago

President William Ruto.[Photo, PSC]

President William Ruto has joined regional leaders in Arusha Tanzania for the Summit of the East African heads of state.

The 24th summit aims to address the challenges facing the East African Community, discuss how to accelerate economic integration, enhance resilience to climate change, and tackle insecurity issues.

At the summit, the president will advocate for the removal of trade barriers, the boosting of cross-border commerce, and the enhancement of partnerships in energy.

Additionally, Ruto will discuss strengthening partnerships in agriculture and digital innovation to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

Regional leaders will amplify their voices on measures to promote peace and security.  

Key initiatives focused on security and conflict resolution, such as the South Sudanese Tumaini Initiative and the EAC-led Nairobi process for restoring peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, will be discussed during the summit.

At the beginning of the summit today, President Ruto will celebrate the EAC’s 25th anniversary. 

He will also hold bilateral talks with regional leaders on the sidelines of the event.

.

Netanyahu threatens 'intensive war' if Hezbollah breaches fragile truce
.

.

