Money, power and respect: Inside the Catholic empire

Installation of New Embu Catholic Diocesan Bishop Peter Kimani. [Murithi Mugo, Standard]

When the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) addressed the nation last week, their words reverberated like a thunderclap.

In a bold critique of President William Ruto’s administration, the bishops minced no words, compelling the nation to listen. State House bristled, and government loyalists fired sharp rebuttals. One thing was clear: the Catholic Church had struck a raw nerve, and even the President could not ignore the loud call.

Support came from various quarters, including Muslims, the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), and the Akorino, highlighting shared concerns across Kenya’s religious landscape.

This wasn’t just another statement. Kenya’s largest and most influential religious institution flexed its moral authority, reminding the nation of its unmatched power to shape ethical and political narratives.

The 26 bishops under the KCCB issued a scathing rebuke of President Ruto’s administration, condemning tax policies, a culture of deception, human rights violations, and entrenched corruption.

“There is a lot of anxiety, and most people are losing trust in the government,” said KCCB chairman Archbishop Maurice Muhatia.

The awakening

And in what was widely read as a bold move to assert their stance, Catholic Bishops publicly turned down a Sh5.6 million donation from President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during their visit to Soweto Catholic Church. The clergy cited ethical concerns and emphasised the need to shield the Church from political exploitation.

For many, this marked a bold resurgence of the Church’s prophetic voice, a sharp departure from what critics describe as two decades of relative silence and compromise.

“Historically, the Catholic Church has stood out as a giant in advocating for human rights, social justice, and peace,” explains Dr. Kenneth Ombongi, a senior lecturer in History and Archaeology at the University of Nairobi.

Many see the June anti-tax protests led by Gen Z as having awakened the Church in Kenya from slumber.

According to Prof Benson Mulemi, an anthropologist affiliated with the University of Pretoria, the Catholic Church, as an advent of mission in Africa, has consistently worked to improve living conditions and the welfare of the local communities.

With over 10 million adherents and a presence in every corner of the country, its network of schools, hospitals, and parishes gives it unparalleled access to the grassroots, making it a powerful conduit for shaping public opinion.

“This is by far the wealthiest religious organisation in Kenya and has invested in all the important sectors. The Church’s net worth is a highly guarded secret, but everything owned by the Church is for the good of society,” a Catholic leader who requested anonymity told The Standard when we inquired about the Church’s wealth.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Chairman Maurice Muhatia flanked by other bishops during a media briefing on the state of the Nation held in Nairobi on November 14, 2024. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Local and international influence

“There is a Catholic priest, Catholic brother or sister everywhere in Kenya, and therefore, it’s a complete grassroots presence; you cannot afford not to listen whenever the church’s leadership speaks,” observes Dismas Mokua, a political risk analyst.

Susan Ngina, a Catholic faithful, told The Standard: “President Ruto ascended to power riding on the shoulders of the church; there is no way he would have conveniently coiled away from this in a country of 80 per cent Christians, and the Catholic Church spoke truth to power, boldly”.

As part of the worldwide Catholic Church, with an estimated global population of 1.3 billion, the Kenyan institution also draws its strength and influence directly from the Vatican.

The Church’s elaborate governance and leadership structures have ensured that the Holy See, the governing body of the Catholic Church, is represented by the Apostolic Nuncio, who holds the rank of ambassador.

Insiders say diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Kenya are solid and go back as far as 1965.

“This explains why the Catholic Church has the pulse of the world,” explains Mokua.

“At any given time, the Vatican is informed on everything that happens in every corner of the world; the Pope, for instance, would know from his seat in the Vatican when someone is abducted on the streets of Nairobi; that is how connected the church is to the Vatican,” he adds.

For context and to understand the Church’s influence in Kenya, you must go back to the 19th century, when missionaries such as the Holy Ghost Fathers, Consolata Missionaries, and Mill Hill Fathers established mission stations nationwide.

These missions would lay the groundwork for Kenya’s modern education and healthcare systems, allowing the Church to entrench itself in the nation’s fabric.

“For Catholics, service comes first and then evangelism, and that is what Catholic theology offers, and over the years, they have remained consistent on this,” says Dr Ombongi.

According to Prof Mulemi, intellectual capacity across the Catholic Church’s leadership also plays a key role in interrogating socio-political issues in a country.

Education and healthcare

“The Catholic Church places a lot of premium on education; their priests holds one or two degrees, and this gives them an edge over many other denominations; you can easily find a Bishop vice chancellor to run their universities,” remarks Prof Mulemi.

Today, the Catholic Church in Kenya runs over 7,000 schools nationwide, representing over 30 percent of all schools. Some of Kenya’s best-performing schools under their wing include Bura Girls, Star of the Sea Mombasa, Loreto High Schools Limuru, Msongari and Valley Road, Precious Blood Riruta, Maryhill School Thika, Mang’u High School, Huruma Girls, St Mary’s Msongari, Strathmore School among others. Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u is installation as the Catholic Diocese of Embu head at the University of Embu. [PCS]

Additionally, the Church owns the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Tangaza University College, and the De La Salle Education Centre, known for technical and vocational training.

“We run a giant share of educational institutions in this country, and therefore, we are valuable stakeholders that need to be given a hearing, it’s clear for everyone to see that things are not headed in the right direction in our education sector,” said a Catholic official.

The Catholic Church also, operates several key stations like Radio Waumini, Radio Maria Kenya, Radio Amani, and Radio Tumaini, among others.

In the health sector, The Catholic Church in Kenya operates a significant network of healthcare facilities across the country, including hospitals, health centers, and dispensaries.

Catholic-run hospitals in Kenya include Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Nairobi, St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Nairobi, and Elementaita, Our Lady of Lourdes Mutomo Hospital in Kitui, Christamarianne Mission Hospital in Kisii, among others.

Additionally, the Church runs some influential financial initiatives, including Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos), Caritas Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), and church trust funds.

Over the years, in Kenya’s charged political landscape, few institutions have commanded as much respect, fear, and influence as the Catholic Church.

“To understand what many call the reawakening of the Catholic Church, you need to look at the history of Kenyan presidents; three presidents, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta had affiliations to Catholicism, and so the last few decades, the Catholic church has had a fairly comfortable working relations with State House,” observes Dr Ombongi.

“President Moi was a staunch evangelical, and so is the current President William Ruto, and therefore the open criticism that was witnessed in the Moi days from the church is what we are seeing today; the Catholic Church is trying to find a way to tame the maverick and fragile Ruto,” adds Dr Ombongi.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Catholic bishops spoke out against authoritarianism and corruption and consequently paid a heavy price. From right Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Chairman Maurice Muhatia with Bishop of Kericho Catholic Diocese Alfred Rotich during a media briefing on the state of the Nation held in Nairobi on November 14, 2024. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Alexander Muge died in a road accident on August 14, 1990, near Kipkaren along the Eldoret-Webuye highway, but his death was linked by many to his outspoken criticism of the government.

And on August 24, 2000, another controversial death of a Catholic cleric grabbed international headlines. The body of Father John Anthony Kaiser, a Catholic priest and missionary, was found by the roadside near Morendat junction on the Nakuru-Naivasha highway in Kenya. His body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, and his rifle was found nearby.

Detectives probing the death concluded it was suicide. However, this conclusion was widely rejected by his colleagues, the Catholic Church, human rights groups, and many Kenyans, who believed he was murdered.

Father Kaiser’s mysterious death became a global symbol of the Church’s resistance to injustice.

As Father Gabriel Dolan reflects in Undaunted: Stories from the Frontline of Faith and Justice, Kaiser’s life and death illustrate the Church’s deep commitment to defending human dignity, even in the face of overwhelming danger.

Maurice Otunga, a towering figure in Kenya’s Catholic history, called for accountability and justice at a time when dissent was dangerous.

The late Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki was a steadfast critic of ethnic violence during the 1992 and 1997 elections, calling out leaders who exploited tribal divisions.

However, while the Catholic Church has often positioned itself as a defender of the marginalized, it has not been immune to criticism. The institution’s wealth-especially its vast land holdings, has been a cause for controversy.

On many occasions, the Catholic Church has had to contend with questions and scrutiny about its wealth and land holdings.

“There is a lot of emphasis on service for humanity over amassing wealth in the Catholic teachings, unlike many denominations where church accounts are in individual names, the Catholic Church is answerable to the Vatican, and I doubt if anyone would dare divert the church resources to individual accounts,” asserts Prof Mulemi.

Today, The Roman Catholic Church is said to own one of Kenya’s largest real estate portfolios, including undeveloped land.

Some of the properties associated with the church include: The Cardinal Otunga Plaza in Nairobi CBD; Waumini House in Westlands, Subukia Shrine Pastoral Center in Nakuru, Pacis Insurance Waiyaki Way, among others.

One of the most publicised land controversies pits the Church and residents of Mathari in Nyeri in a protracted land dispute that has spanned over 50 years involving some 2500 acres of land.