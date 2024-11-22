Kwaherini Wakenya, Meg Whitman bids farewell after two years

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has bid farewell to the country following her resignation after serving for two years.

In a video posted on X on Friday, November 22, Whitman expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve, saying, “Mambo vipi, it has been an incredible honour to serve as an ambassador of the U.S. to Kenya for the past two years.”

She praised the strong friendships formed and the enduring partnerships built during her time in Kenya.

Whitman visited 28 counties during her tenure, witnessing first-hand how the U.S. and Kenya have collaborated on critical issues such as job creation, healthcare, and strengthening democratic processes.

“Since arriving in August 2022, I have seen how the United States and Kenya are working together to build a stronger future for both our countries,” she said.

Whitman’s resignation, submitted on Wednesday, November 13, followed increasing scrutiny over her outspoken support for Kenyan President William Ruto.

The hashtag ‘Resign Meg Whitman’ trended on social media, with some Kenyans accusing her of meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

Reflecting on her time in Kenya, Whitman expressed appreciation for the Kenyan people.

“I will always treasure the people of Kenya who welcomed me with unparalleled hospitality and shared their passion for building a stronger U.S.-Kenya relationship,” she said.

As Whitman exits, Deputy Chief of Mission Marc Dillard takes over as acting Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy.