Philip Anyolo: Principled man of cloth ready to turn down freebies

ArchBishop Philip Anyolo. [File , Standard]

He presents himself as a holy member of the clergy — soft-spoken and always flashing an assuring smile that reflects calmness. But beneath this demeanour lies a tough man, a man of the cloth who is not afraid to make difficult decisions to defend what many faithful believe is the sanctity of the church.

So, when Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo rejected President William Ruto’s Sh5.6 million offering on Sunday, it didn’t surprise many of the faithful who have known the cleric since his time serving in Nyanza.

In 2019, Anyolo made a similar decision when he rejected a car gift from then Deputy President Ruto during his installation as Archbishop of Kisumu diocese.

At the time, Anyolo stated that he did not need the Sh4 million car and recommended it be given to an institution instead.

In an interview with The Standard at the time, Anyolo explained that he was unsure whether the car was gifted in good faith.

He was also aware that Catholic MPs had contributed to the purchase of the gift and said he treated it like any other gift given to him by Christians.

“If MPs offered it out of goodwill and from their hearts, then we will put it to good use for the Church and for the sake of all people,” he said.

Yesterday, many faithfuls who had worshipped in the churches he led praised Anyolo for his strong stance against gifts that could tarnish the church’s integrity.

At a time when the Church has faced criticism for giving politicians platforms to politic and attack their rivals, Anyolo is among the few clergy members armed with a Bible, wooden sword, and rosary, willing to reject political overtures.

In Homa Bay, where he served as bishop for 15 years, his former congregants said that his position was clear: the clergy must keep away from freebies from politicians and government officials.

Anyolo served as the Bishop of Homa Bay Diocese from 2003 to 2018 before being promoted to Archbishop, serving in Kisumu Archdiocese from 2019 to 2021.

During his tenure in Homa Bay, Anyolo demonstrated traits of a principled clergyman, as he maintained firm positions on various issues for his 15 years in the diocese.

Maurice Kowaka, a faithful at St Paul’s Homa Bay Catholic Church, described Anyolo as a consultative leader who always sought advice before making decisions, which were then implemented.

“I know Bishop Anyolo as a very consultative leader. Before he makes a decision, he consults widely. His decisions seem like law,” Kowaka said.

He also praised the Archbishop’s decision to return money from government officials, saying it would enhance respect between the clergy and political leaders.

Philip Anyolo Archbishop of Nairobi speaking at St Monica Njiru during Lenten campaign launch 2024 on integrity of leaders in the society. [File, Standard]

“He who pays the piper controls the tune. There is no way political leaders will heed the calls of the clergy if the clergy are receiving money from them.

‘‘The money Bishop Anyolo is returning was not meant for the Church, so the Church does not deserve it,” Kowaka added.

Moses Odongo, a faithful at Homa Bay Cathedral where Anyolo regularly conducted mass, said that Anyolo’s commitment to spiritual development enabled him to stand for the truth.

“This portrayed him as a clergyman who loved the truth. His aversion to material gain earned him a reputation as a man of high integrity,” Odongo said.

He added that Anyolo preferred not to associate with political leaders.

“I used to see him reading books during his free time.

‘‘He never followed political leaders. He was never close to any powerful individuals, whether in the county or national government,” Odongo said.

“He peacefully preached the word of God. He never stepped on anybody’s toes,” said Jacob Nyumba, a faithful from Homa Bay.

Evance Oloo, a human rights defender, urged Anyolo to issue a directive banning politicians from using the Catholic Church altar to promote their political agenda.

“I know Bishop Anyolo as a leader of firm principles. Let him now order all priests in Kenya to bar politicians from giving speeches during mass,” Oloo said.

He added that preventing political leaders from speaking in churches would foster greater respect between the clergy and the government.

“This government is frustrating Kenyans and the Church should stand firm against the government in order to rescue Kenyans,” Oloo added.