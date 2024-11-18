Gachagua to Ruto: I am out of the way, now deliver to Kenyans

From Left: Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Maragua MP Mary Wamaua during the Consecration and Installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u in Embu County, on November 16, 2024. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the government to fulfil its promises to Kenyans, now that he is “out of the way.”

In a thinly veiled criticism directed at his former boss, President William Ruto, Gachagua remarked that other leaders should now take responsibility for the government’s shortcomings.

He questioned why “taxes had not decreased and unpopular policies rescinded” since his departure from office.

“I’m no longer stressed. I am relaxed. Nobody is blaming me for the country’s problems. Others should take the blame and respond to issues,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President, accompanied by several legislators, made these remarks yesterday after attending the centenary celebrations of mission work at PCEA Kerarapon Church in Kajiado.

“I just sit and watch. Even former President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Saturday that he just watches TV and listens to the radio. I also do the same. Let us wait and see how things will go. If Gachagua was the problem and you increased taxes, why don’t you lower them now that he has left office? If Gachagua stalled projects, they can now be completed,” he added.

He continued: “Kenyans are very intelligent people, and I think a lot of people are taking them for granted. These Kenyans know everything. I would be a foolish leader to ask my supporters to destroy property they own. I said people should remain silent, and if they have to express themselves, do it in song and dance.”

While Gachagua spoke in Kajiado, Ruto was in Nairobi’s Soweto informal settlement, where he emphasised his commitment to uniting Kenyans, regardless of tribe or political affiliations.

The President said he was focused on expanding the broad-based government to be more inclusive.

“As you can see, we are now in a broad-based government, and we are broadening it even further so that more people can be accommodated, and we can move forward together. We must work together,” Ruto said.

For three consecutive days, Ruto has attended events hosted by the Catholic Church, following a critical statement from the institution on the country’s state of affairs.

The President expressed his determination to transform Kenya, acknowledging the pressure from various quarters.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Kenya is going to change, that we are going to deliver on food security, affordable housing, universal health coverage, and ensure that all our children go to school,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks come amid speculation about potential changes in the leadership of National Assembly committees, possibly to replace members seen as disloyal.

During the Mass, the President pledged a Sh5 million donation for the construction of a priest’s house and an additional Sh300,000 to purchase uniforms for children and the choir.

In Kirinyaga, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki stated that the government is open to criticism regarding the promises Kenya Kwanza made to Kenyans.

“We recognise that, as human beings, we are not perfect. As humans, sometimes our hard work is never complete, and therefore we are open to feedback from the Church, civil society, and NGOs on how we can improve government performance for the sake of Kenyans,” he said.

But in Kajiado, Gachagua criticised the government’s reaction to the Catholic bishops’ recent comments.

“When our spiritual fathers speak, they do not speak in vain. I do not think over 30 bishops can meet and issue a statement from nowhere,” he said.

He expressed disappointment over some legislators’ remarks against the bishops, describing them as unfortunate.

“I am happy President Ruto acknowledged that the Catholic bishops had raised some issues and he is committed to addressing them. That is the way to go. We want to tell the MPs insulting the bishops to keep off,” added Gachagua.

The former Deputy President also condemned reports of the State allegedly using chiefs and police officers to monitor sermons in churches.

“I have heard that chiefs and police officers have been instructed to follow sermons. Just go and do your job; do not allow yourselves to be misused. Let us allow the church the freedom to worship in peace. We want the churches to do their work without fear, intimidation, or undue interference and to regulate themselves,” Gachagua said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, who accompanied Ruto, commended him for addressing the Catholic bishops, saying the push for delivery stems from the faith Kenyans have in his ability to improve their lives.

“It is because they have faith in you and believe you have the capacity to change their lives. We will continue to push you to put in effort until you accomplish your promises. In Parliament, we will push you to achieve your goals and work with you to make laws that support the development agenda,” said Ichung’wah.