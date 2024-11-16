Stick to the truth, State tells clergy over accusations of lies, corruption

President William Ruto is welcomed by Tangaza University Chancellor Edward Etengu (left) and the Vice Chancellor Patrick Mwania during the graduation ceremony in Nairobi, on November 15, 2024.[PCS]

Stunned by a stinging statement from the clergy, President William Ruto and his government are on overdrive as they unleash a string of rebuttals, denials and explanations on why the Catholic church was wrong.

President William Ruto yesterday pushed back against accusations leveled by the clergy on Thursday, which slammed his two-year old administration for failing Kenyans and perpetrating ills detrimental to the soul of the nation.

In a veiled response to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Ruto called on leaders and Kenyans to stick to the truth and only share facts when engaging in public discourse.

“Even as we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be careful to be factual lest we become culprits of the things we accuse others of doing,” said President Ruto who was speaking at Tangaza University’s graduation ceremony in Nairobi.

His statement, although subtle, betrayed the President’s denial of any wrongdoing or the woes bedeviling his administration but marked a climax of what had been a grueling 24 hours of his government in putting out fires ignited by the clergy.

On Thursday, the bishops called out President Ruto’s administration for what they termed a deeply entrenched culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

Through a televised address, KCCB, led by its chairperson Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, accused the State of burying its head in the sand while Kenyans were dealing with killings, abductions, forced disappearances, over taxation, unemployment and disturbing gaps in the implementation of the Competence Based Curriculum education system as well as the transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“We have made clear statements many times in the recent past, with very little response from the government. Despite the calmness we are experiencing, there is a lot of anxiety and most people are losing trust in the government,” said Muhatia.

The clergy also took a swipe at politicians for advancing politics of self-interest and political wrangles, which they said risked balkanizing the country.

“The political wrangles in the government have generated unwarranted tensions and deepened divisions among our people. Further, it has created an environment of mistrust among citizens and within the government itself,” Muhatia said.

The clerics further claimed that the government had reneged on its promise to clear arrears amounting to billions of shillings owed to faith-based hospitals under the now defunct National Health Insurance Fund.

Moreover, the bishops were displeased by the laxity in the war against graft and the delay in addressing reported abductions, disappearances, and killings of Kenyans by security personnel.

The statement delivered at around mid-day Thursday would, however, jolt the Kenya Kwanza administration into action, fervently defending its achievements over the last two years.

Yesterday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed as lies the statement by the Catholic Church which castigated the State and elected leaders for failing to address issues affecting Kenyans.

The government spokesman urged the bishops to dialogue with the government instead of relying on “propaganda, innuendos and imaginations,” saying the government is “reporting progress” on matters of public interest.

“So those people are saying it is about lies. No, it is not lies. It is work in progress,” he said.

Mwaura said the government has been steadfast in trying to fulfil the promises made to Kenyans during electioneering, including protecting the lives of people.

On corruption, Mwaura said the government has initiated several measures which have born fruits and cited the recovery of Sh28 billion since Kenya Kwanza administration assumed office.

Among the government’s proposals, Mwaura said are amendments to the Evidence Act and Criminal Procedure Code to hasten investigations and prosecutions of corruption cases, as well as Witness Protection Act to overhaul protection of whistleblowers.

Mwaura claimed payment of the debt owed to healthcare providers in the country amounting to Sh19 billion for which the faith-based hospitals should be a beneficiary.

In a multi-pronged approach, the government went on the defensive and used a Cabinet meeting to highlight its successes. A dispatch from the Cabinet stated that it had disbursed Sh5 billion to hospitals in the past month.

To address the concerning massive layoffs by multinational companies due to the high costs of doing business, Cabinet stated that 100,000 Kenyans have secured jobs abroad.

“Things are not bad. Global economy is growing at 3 per cent. Kenyan economy grew by 5.6 per cent last year. This year 5 per cent and it is projected to grow by 5.4 per cent next year,” National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi told the National Finance Committee.

Cabinet further highlighted key positive economic indicators, such as inflation, which it said stood at 2.7 per cent last month. This is the lowest rate since 2007.

The subsidized fertilizer programme was also highlighted as a success story and this, Cabinet said, would prevent the importation of sugar this year.

The strengthening of the Kenyan shilling was also cited as an indicator of progressive economic growth. This, in light of the fact that the Kenyan shilling is currently trading at an average of 129 shillings to the dollar.

The State would however not stop there and just hours later, it doubled down on its responses to the statement by KCCB.

Cabinet Secretaries for Education (Julius Ogamba) and Health (Debra Barasa) issued statements to serve as explainers. Ogamba denied the bishops’ claims that the country’s education sector is in crisis and on the verge of collapse, noting that CBC and higher education funding are working.

“The government has, therefore, taken proactive measures and invested heavily to ensure that the noble objectives of CBC are achieved through seamless implementation. This, therefore, can hardly be described as crumbling,” Ogamba said.

CS Barasa termed the hospitals debts accusations as misleading, erroneous, and false, further claiming the government was committed to addressing the debts.

“We are fully committed to clearing the historical debts, and in the past month alone, we mobilised Sh7.58 billion to settle these arrears,” she said.

The CS also noted that Sh5.05 billion had already been disbursed to various health providers, including Sh938 million to faith-based facilities.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Senate Counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot also came out guns blazing and told off the bishops.

“If you have any information on corrupt legislators, please furnish information to investigative agencies or just name them and shame them,” Ichung’wah said.

But Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka lauded the clergy for its bravery and resoluteness.

“We commend the Catholic bishops for calling out this rogue regime on its unethical dealings with the people of Kenya that are corroding the basic core values that we cherish as a Kenyan people,” he said during a press briefing in Nairobi.

Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, heaped praises on the clergy, and specifically the Catholic Church, for always keeping the government in check.

“I am not the best Christian, shetani hunikalia ( the devil sits on me) from time to time but I am proud of my church because it has been consistent in standing up for what is right. The bishops speak for me. Speak for them!” Sifuna said.