SHA CEO Elijah Wachira suspended for 90 days over conduct

By Winfrey Owino | 26m ago
When Social Health Authority CEO Elijah Wachira appeared before the National Assembly's Health Committee to deliberate on the transition of the NHIF to SHIF on July 30, 2024. [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]

Social Health Authority CEO Elijah Wachira has been suspended for 90 days to allow investigations into his conduct and performance.

In his place, Robert Ingasira will take over as the Acting Chief Executive.

"This is to inform you of the Resolution of the Board to appoint you as Acting Chief Executive Officer SHA and NHIF effective immediately pending the finalization of investigations of the Ag Chief Executive Officer, SHA and Chief Executive Officer NHIF," the Board Chair said.

In a communique by Board Chair Abdi Mohamed, despite being out of office, Wachira will still receive his full benefits and remunerations.

While acting as the boss of the newly created SHA, Ingasera will receive an acting allowance.

.

.

