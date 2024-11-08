Baltasar Engonga sacked after viral 'sex tape' as government moves to block video circulation

Baltasar Ebang Engonga has been sacked as Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency. [Courtesy, Engonga Meta]

The authorities in Equatorial Guinea have dismissed Baltasar Ebang Engonga as Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) following the viral spread of a video showing him with several women.

The government had already suspended Engonga after a video surfaced claiming he had sexual relations with over 400 women, some of whom were reportedly partners of prominent figures in the country.

Engonga has not commented on the allegations, and the BBC has also attempted to contact him for a response.

Local news outlets reported that President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo ordered Engonga’s dismissal.

The dismissal decree was signed by Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) President Baltasar Engonga Edjo who is also Engonga’s father.

The 54-year-old Engonga is a prominent government official and politician who previously served as the head of the National Anti-Corruption Agency (ANIF) and began his career in 1998 as the Minister for Education.

Engonga is married and has six children.

Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodoro Mangue promised severe ‘measures’ against officials involved in sex scandals after the viral ‘sex tapes’ involving a high-ranking official and the wives of several prominent people.

Mangue stated that the government would take immediate action to suspend any officials caught engaging in sexual activities in the offices of government ministries.

He further emphasised that these actions violated the country’s code of conduct and public ethics laws.

Following the leak of the videos and the arrest of Engonga on unrelated corruption charges, Mangue instructed regulators and internet service providers to block the circulation of the videos.

The country’s Attorney General stated that the videos were consensual but mentioned that Engonga could face prosecution for ‘public health crimes’ if he had any sexually transmitted infections.

First Lady Constancia Mangue Obiang expressed her anger and disappointment, calling the incident ‘embarrassing’ during a meeting with Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue, who oversees administrative coordination.

She said the scandal had crossed borders and was damaging the image and reputation of Equatorial Guinean women.

This story was originally published by BBC’s Pidgin services.