Susie Wiles: The 'ice maiden' who will be Trump's chief of staff

Donald Trump brings Susie Wiles to the podium at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach after chosing her as his White House chief of staff. [AP Photo]

President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the de facto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump's inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position.

She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning. She resisted the formal title of campaign manager, avoiding becoming a target, given Trump's history of cycling through people in that role.

Wiles' hire is Trump's first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration, as he must quickly build the team that will help run the massive federal government.

Wiles doesn't bring much federal government experience to the role but has a close relationship with the president-elect.

When US President-elect Donald Trump attended a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets with his senior campaign consultant Susie Wiles on October 20, 2024 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. [AFP]

On the campaign, Wiles was able to do what few others have been able to - help control Trump's impulses, by earning his respect and showing him that he was better off when he followed her advice than flouting it.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement. "It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

Successful chiefs of staff serve as the president's confidant, help execute a president's agenda and balance competing political and policy priorities. They also tend to serve as a gatekeepers, helping determine whom the president spends his time with and whom he speaks to — an effort Trump chafed under inside the White House.

Wiles is a longtime Florida-based Republican strategist who ran Trump's campaigns in the state in 2016 and 2020, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' successful bid for office in 2018. Before that, she ran Rick Scott's 2010 campaign for Florida governor and briefly served as the manager of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign.