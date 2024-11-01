Kithure Kindiki sworn in as Kenya's third deputy president

Prof Kithure Kindiki sworn in as Kenya’s deputy president on Friday, November 1, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Professor Kithure Kindiki has been sworn in as Kenya’s third deputy president under the new Constitution.

The oath was administered by judiciary officials and overseen by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

"I, Kithure Kindiki, do swear that I will always truly and diligently serve the people of Kenya and the Republic of Kenya in the office of the Deputy President...that I will diligently discharge my duties and perform my functions...to the best of my judgment...so help me God," said Kindiki.

Kindiki took office at 10:50am. on Friday, November 1, following a court ruling that lifted a two-week delay in the process.

He replaces Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached last month and has promised to uphold the Constitution and offer wise counsel to President William Ruto.

Ruto and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

This man Kindiki

Until his recent appointment, Professor Kindiki served as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, a position he held from October 2022, with a brief hiatus between July and August this year when Ruto dismissed his Cabinet.

During his time as Cabinet Secretary, Kindiki implemented police reforms recommended by retired Chief Justice David Maraga, enrolled over 13,000 inmates in formal education programs, and abolished former vetting procedures for national identity card issuance.

Before joining the Cabinet, Kindiki represented Tharaka Nithi County in the Senate from 2013 and served as Majority Leader (2013-2017) and Deputy Speaker (2017-2020). He sponsored 12 bills, including the County Allocation of Revenue Bill (2013, 2014) and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Amendment) Bill 2013. President William Ruto and newly sworn-in DP Kithure Kindiki. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A Lenana School alumnus, Kindiki studied law at Moi University from 1994 to 1998 and later earned a Ph.D. in international law from the University of Pretoria. He began his career as a consultant, working on Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2007 presidential campaign, which marked his entry into Kenyan politics.

A close ally of President Ruto, Kindiki was part of the legal team representing Ruto at the International Criminal Court and was instrumental in drafting the Jubilee Party constitution and manifestos that propelled former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto to victory in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

In 2013, he was elected as Tharaka Nithi Senator under the TNA party and was re-elected in 2017.

A distinguished scholar in international human rights law, Kindiki has also consulted for organiSations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).