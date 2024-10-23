MPs have become 'prisoners of fear' after Gachagua's impeachment

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse when he tabled a motion to impeach deputy president Rigathi Gachagua at the National Assembly. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In the wake of impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, some MPs, especially from Mt Kenya, have become prisoners of fear who dare not visit their constituencies due to public outrage.

Prior to Gachagua’s impeachment, the DP had cultivated a strong base of supporters at the grassroots level as he presented himself as a victim being vilified for championing their causes such as one-man one-vote one-shilling and the fight against illicit brews.

Some leaders who voted to impeach Gachagua now say they are not able to face their electorate and hope the emotions will cool down.

Gachagua’s impeachment has sparked controversy and outrage among his loyal followers, who view it as an orchestrated attempt to weaken their political influence nationally.

“Most of us, especially those who supported Gachagua’s ouster are finding it rough. It is like during a lockdown when we could not move. Even when we want to visit a friend, we are using small cars that can’t be detected by the electorate for fear of being booed or dressed down,” an MP said.

Another one added: “Our political advisors have cautioned us to suspend our grassroot interactions as people want to hear nothing or get anything from us. We had hoped for a DP replacement from the larger Mt Kenya West to cool down our people but our hopes are dashed.”

They say the impeachment proceedings will also affect their relationship with their people with many fearing that should Gachagua be saved by the courts, it may not be tenable for them to interact with their people.

“We are pegging our hopes in the courts. If Gachagua is impeached, our people may find closure and allow us to continue with our engagements but should he be saved, then we are doomed,” a Women Representative noted.

The fear of backlash by the MPs was accelerated after President Ruto cancelled his Embu tour on October 13 where he was to preside over the 34th diocesan anniversary celebrations at the St Mark’s Teachers Training College, Kigari.

During that week, the burial of brother to Bahati MP Irene Njoki, Henry Gachie provided fertile ground for the clash between the people and their representatives when the locals booed any leader who mentioned the name of President Ruto or seemed to hail his administration.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was the first to face public wrath when she read the President’s condolences. She had to plead with the hostile crowd to be allowed to deliver the message to the family.

“Nowadays you are fiery… we however thank you for giving us the actual feedback,” she said, hurriedly reading the President’s speech amid jeers.

Ndia MP George Macharia, who had also tried to highlight government projects in Mt Kenya, was shouted down by the mourners, forcing him to cut short his speech.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba said her colleagues had chosen to become prisoners of fear as they did not listen to the ground before supporting Gachagua’s impeachment.

“The response from the ground is a true testament that public participation was never conducted because if the impeachment reflects the will of the people, then every leader would be visiting his or her constituency normally,” she said.