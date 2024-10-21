Doubts arise over body thought to be that of missing Wajir MCA

Della Member of County Assembly in Wajir County was allegedely abducted by unknown men along Enterprise Road in Nairobi. [Mohammed Saman, Standard]

Doubts have emerged over the identity of a body suspected to be that of Della MCA Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, who has been missing.

The body was discovered in Lake Yahud, Wajir County, on Saturday, but the burial has been halted until the DNA tests are conclusively carried out.

There has been a stand-off among family members and some local leaders following concerns that the badly mutilated body, might not be that of Ahmed who went missing on the night of September 13, 2024.

Ahmed, the Leader of Minority, Wajir County Assembly, was reportedly abducted by armed men in Nairobi along Enterprise Road while heading to Pangani from South C.

Though some relatives say the corpse preserved at Wajir County Referral Hospital morgue is that of Ahmed, others hold a contrary view. The face is disfigured while some parts are missing, making identification a difficult task.

Speaking at Wajir Referral Hospital, leaders maintained that they were not certain that the recovered body is that of their missing colleague. They expressed their deep concern over the prolonged absence of the MCA, and urged the national government and security agencies to expedite investigations and bring the matter to closure.

The leaders emphasised that the mystery surrounding the MCA’s whereabouts is causing distress among residents, and the discovery of the body has further heightened tensions. They requested that all resources, including specialised investigative units, be deployed to ensure a thorough search and investigation.

“The community is demanding answers, and it is the duty of the government to reassure the public by finding out the truth behind the MCA’s disappearance,” said Wajir Senator Abass Sheikh.

According to Eldas MP Adan Keynan, DNA samples have been sent to Nairobi for further analysis to be completed before any burial arrangements proceed.

"Having 100 per cent certainty on the identity of the body will bring clarity and provide closure for both the family and the community,” noted the lawmaker.

About a week ago, the family through lawyer Danston Omari said they believe their kin was abducted by police officers.

“To date, the government seem not bothered to tell us his whereabouts yet from accounts from Kioko (taxi driver), my client was abducted by people carrying AK 47 rifles who identified themselves as police officers,” said Omari.

He linked Ahmed’s disappearance to succession politics of 2027, claiming that some people in Wajir County are not comfortable with his fast rising popularity in the county.

“He is a threat, and likely to contest for the governor seat in 2027,” said the lawyer.

While distancing police from accusations of human rights violations, Director of Criminal Investigation Mohammed Amin said investigations about Ahmed’s whereabouts are ongoing.