The Standard

All 108 staff in Deputy President's office sent on leave

By Betty Njeru | 43m ago

Harambee House Annex building that houses the office of the Deputy President. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

At least 108 staff members in the Deputy President's office have been placed on compulsory leave, effective immediately.

In a circular seen by The Standard, Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi informed the Chief of Staff and advisors in the DP’s office of the decision, following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

“Following the ongoing constitutional process affecting the Deputy President, it has been decided that all officers in Job Groups T and U are to proceed on compulsory leave immediately,” Mwangi wrote.

Officers on supernumerary contracts have also been instructed to take immediate leave. All affected staff are required to comply by noon on Saturday, October 19.

The directive follows the Senate's decision on Thursday to impeach Gachagua, affirming the National Assembly's earlier vote. Gachagua faced accusations of gross misconduct, constitutional violations, and undermining the president, among other charges. Senators upheld his impeachment on five out of 11 grounds.

On Friday, President William Ruto nominated Kithure Kindiki to replace Gachagua, with the National Assembly swiftly approving the nomination.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula declared Kindiki as the deputy president-elect.

However, the process hit a legal snag after the High Court temporarily blocked the Senate's decision.

Justice Chacha Mwita suspended the Senate's resolution and barred Parliament from appointing a replacement until October 24, when the matter will be reviewed by a bench to be appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Impeachment Office of The Deputy President DP Gachagua Staff
.

.

.

