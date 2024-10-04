'No Gachagua, No Ruto' chants in Nakuru as residents oppose impeachment

: Public participation in Gachagua impeachment cut short at Nakuru ASK grounds after exercise turned chaotic. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Public participation in the impeachment process of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was halted at the Nakuru ASK Grounds after the proceedings descended into chaos.

Some residents took to the streets, protesting the impeachment, chanting “no Rigathi, no Ruto.”

In Nyandarua County, residents unanimously opposed the motion, arguing that there was no evidence to support Gachagua's removal.

Led by Kanjuiri Ward MCA Thuo Gachino, they labeled the impeachment motion as politically motivated. "Why has the President remained silent on this matter? We should not prosecute one of our own who has done nothing wrong to the republic," Gachino said. Nakuru resident protest the impeachment of DP Rigathi Gachagua. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Youth leader Macharia Mukua urged Members of Parliament to heed public opinion. "They need to listen to us, as they will need our support in 2027. We are backing one of our own, and if they ignore us, they should be ready to go home," he warned.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Laikipia County, where youths, led by Dennis Ndereva, opposed the impeachment.

"We have more pressing issues affecting our country. Impeachment is not a priority right now," Ndereva said.

In Naivasha, residents accused President Ruto of betraying voters, attributing Gachagua’s woes to the President as the impeachment process gained momentum.

Residents expressed frustration with Parliament’s directive to collect views at the county level instead of at the ward level, where the General Election took place.

Addressing the press at Naivasha Municipal Park, local leaders and residents warned of mass protests if Gachagua were impeached.

Viwandani MCA Mwangi Muraya hit out at Ruto and some MPs for “dividing the country” and failing to deliver on their promises. "We are fully behind the Deputy President, who was duly elected by Kenyans. We won’t be intimidated by a few MPs who have been bribed," said Muraya.

Former MCA Simon Wanango echoed his sentiments, accusing the President of lying and failing to protect his deputy, who supported him during the elections. "We are warning the President to brace for nationwide demonstrations starting next week if the MPs impeach Gachagua.”

Robert Kamau of Maella also blamed Ruto for Gachagua’s troubles and for neglecting the country's pressing issues.

Women’s leader Zipporah Njoki held Ruto responsible for the impeachment process, stating that it had divided the country along regional lines.

Reporting by James Munyeki, Anthony Gitonga, Sophia Matoya, and Yvonne Chepkwony.