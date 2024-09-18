The Standard

DNA samples of Endarasha school fire victims matched

By Amos Kiarie | 1h ago
Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor with a team of other pathologist adress media after conducting DNA on the bodies of pupils who died in a fire incident at Hillside Endarasha Academy. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

The DNA samples of Hillside Endarasha Academy fire victims have been matched, government pathologist Johansen Oduor has said.

Oduor on Wednesday said the samples of each of the 21 pupils who perished in the fire tragedy have been positively identified and will be returned to their families for proper burial arrangements.

"We have received the results of the 21 pupils who died in the tragedy, and they have positively matched with those of their parents," he said.

The latest development comes as the deceased pupils are set to be laid to rest next week.

The school is set to reopen after the burials to allow Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) students to prepare for their upcoming examinations.

According to the acting regional commissioner Pius Murugu, all the investigations at the scene have been concluded, and the school is no longer a crime scene. The school has been handed over to the management, and a report will be released on the findings.

"After weeks of investigative work by the DCI, the investigation has now concluded, paving the way for the funerals next week. Families who lost loved ones in the tragedy will finally be able to lay their deceased to rest and begin the healing process," he said.

