Judges and magistrates protest withdrawal of Mugambi's security

High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association has condemned the withdrawal of security detail from Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

They termed it an act of intimidation and direct interference with the independence of the Judiciary. The scathing criticism targets acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, who oversaw the removal of the judge's protection, hours after a court decision against him.

On September 13, 2024, Justice Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt of court.

Masengeli had failed to comply with an order to produce three people who went missing mysteriously in Kitengela in August

The sentence was part of a legal case concerning allegations of extra-judicial detentions on the three. The ruling sparked a series of events, culminating in the dramatic withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security detail, over the weekend.

In a statement released on Tuesday, KMJA Vice President Roda Yator expressed concern over removing the judge’s security and described the action as a severe threat not only to Justice Mugambi’s personal safety but also to the broader Judiciary.

“The withdrawal of security officers from Justice Mugambi sends a chilling message to all judges and judicial officers,” Yator said.

“It implies that those who uphold the law may face severe consequences, thereby undermining their ability to perform their duties impartially and without fear.”

KMJA demanded immediate reinstatement of Justice Mugambi's security and called on the National Police Service to ensure a safe working environment for all judicial personnel.

They emphasised that judges must execute their roles without fear of retaliation and that any grievances should be addressed through lawful means.

The association has also highlighted an incident involving Kadhi Abdiaziz Maalim Mohamed, whom Likoni MP Mishi Mboko threatened at the Mombasa Kadhis Court on Monday.

KMJA also condemned the incident, describing the MP’s behaviour as part of a disturbing trend of intimidation against the Judiciary.

On September 16, 2024, Abdiaziz faced a distressing episode at Mombasa Kadhis Court when MP Mboko entered his chambers unannounced. The MP confronted Abdiaziz aggressively, dissatisfied with a decision rendered by the Kadhi in a case involving an alleged relative.

Rather than seeking a constructive dialogue, the MP resorted to loud confrontations and accusations of corruption, targeting not just the Kadhi but the entire Judiciary.

The altercation created chaos in the courtroom, with MP Mboko’s threats and aggressive tactics causing significant disruption.