Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua dies in hospital

By Jane Mugambi | 2h ago
Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua. [Courtesy]

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

According to County Secretary Ambassador Abass Ali, Munyua had been admitted three months ago after experiencing a severe headache that led to a coma. 

He was later diagnosed with tuberculosis of the brain, the same illness that claimed his mother earlier this year.

Munyua had served as the deputy to Governor Issa Abdalla Timamy since 2022, a role in which Ali noted he demonstrated unwavering dedication.

Prior to this, he held the position of Executive Member for Health under former Governor Fahim Twaha and had a background as a bank manager.

President William Ruto paid tribute to Munyua, describing him as a forward-thinking leader who worked tirelessly for the well-being of the people of Lamu.

