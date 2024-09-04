Parents face unplanned costs after teachers call off strike

Students troop back to school after Kuppet called off their strike. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Chaos erupted in secondary schools across the country as parents faced confusion and unexpected expenses following the abrupt end of the teachers’ strike.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) called off the strike on Monday evening, but the announcement came too late for many students who had already been sent home.

By Tuesday, parents were in disarray, with some schools sending messages demanding the immediate return of students, while others left families in the dark without any communication.

Many parents expressed frustration over the lack of coordination, which has resulted in unnecessary financial burdens and stress.

In the Coast region, parents were particularly troubled after most secondary schools ordered students to report back by 10 a.m. today, following the strike’s suspension. Some parents voiced concerns that their children might be turned away again if they have not cleared their school fees.

Text messages from school heads indicated that students who do not return on time would need to be accompanied by their parents. This left families scrambling to make arrangements, especially for those whose children were en route to their homes when the strike was called off.

At Kenyatta Boys High School in Taita Taveta, Kituri, and Eldoro Girls High, students were sent home and schools were closed indefinitely just hours before the strike was suspended.

Ms. Joyce Kadenge, a parent at Kituri, described her frustration: “My son arrived home at about 7pm only for us to see on TV that the strike had been suspended. The back and forth has cost me an extra Sh5,000 in fares.”

Paul Olinga, another parent in Taita Taveta, echoed the sentiment: “I will not be able to raise the fare now. School heads should give us more time until Monday,” he said, adding that some students had traveled upcountry.

In Kilifi, Shariff Chengo, a parent at Mwaani Boys Secondary School in Makueni County, lamented that it would cost him an additional Sh3,000 to send his child back to school.

“I sent my son back to school amid conflicting reports about whether schools would fully resume operations. He was sent home just three days ago,” Chengo said.

Agnes Mwadzuya, another parent, shared her ordeal of being called to pick up her daughter from school only four days after she had reported, due to the strike. Now, with the strike over, she is unsure when her daughter will return due to her financial situation.

“I had spent all my savings to send her to Matende Secondary School in Kakamega County after the schools reopened. Even though the teachers have called off their strike, I’m not sure when my daughter will return to school,” Mwadzuya said.

Her daughter Mary, a Form Three student, plans to help her mother with her small business in Kilifi until she can afford the transport fare back to school.

Kuppet suspended the strike after reaching an agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Union Secretary General Akelo Misori stated that they had resolved most of the contentious issues.

In Nakuru County, some parents voiced their disappointment with how the government handled the strike. Cyrus Jadevera, a parent, expressed his frustration at having spent money to bring his son home, only to be told the strike had been called off.

“I had just spent money to bring my son home when I heard that Kuppet had called off the strike. This is wrong. The government and the union must get their acts together,” Jadevera said, adding that the situation has been devastating for many parents.

Another parent, Carlos Cheluget, pointed out that the chaos in the education sector indicated deeper issues that need urgent attention.

In Nyanza and Western regions, parents accused both the striking teachers and the government of insensitivity. Jane Atuko, a parent in Kakamega County, questioned the rationale behind schools sending children home after the strike was over, leading to additional expenses for parents.

“What was the point of releasing children in the evening when the strike had already been called off? This confusion is causing us to spend more money,” Atuko said.

Parents are also concerned about the impact of the lost time on their children’s academic performance as the third term begins.

On Monday evening, Kisumu Bus Park was crowded with students waiting for buses home after their schools closed due to the strike. Some had already booked night buses to Nairobi and Mombasa when the strike was suspended.

Report by Yvonne Chepkwony, Benard Lusigi, Mary Imenza, Marion Kithi, Clinton Ambujo, and Renson Mnyamwezi