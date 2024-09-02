KUPPET calls off teachers strike after talks with TSC

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called off the strike that began on June 26.

At a joint press conference on Monday, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia announced the suspension of the strike, pending the resolution of issues by the TSC.

Misori stated that the Collective Bargaining Agreement had been honored, and medical cover reinstated. He noted that the TSC is working to secure funds to promote as many teachers as possible.

"In compliance with the court order, which was issued and is scheduled for review on September 5, the union has decided to suspend the strike. We urge all our teachers to return to their classrooms while we work towards the swift resolution of these matters as agreed upon with the commission," Misori said.

Macharia, on her part, expressed gratitude to KUPPET for exploring an Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to resolve labor disputes.

"After a daylong meeting, we are happy to report to the nation that we have reached an amicable settlement that will enable our teachers to resume duty immediately," she said.

Macharia added, "The government has implemented all the provisions of the 2021-25 CBA with the teacher unions, specifically the second phase of the CBA, which was due on July 1, 2024."

She further assured that teachers who took part in the strike would not be victimized for their decision.