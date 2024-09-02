The Standard

KUPPET calls off teachers strike after talks with TSC

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori addresses the press during the nationwide strike.  [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called off the strike that began on June 26.

At a joint press conference on Monday, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia announced the suspension of the strike, pending the resolution of issues by the TSC.

Misori stated that the Collective Bargaining Agreement had been honored, and medical cover reinstated. He noted that the TSC is working to secure funds to promote as many teachers as possible.

"In compliance with the court order, which was issued and is scheduled for review on September 5, the union has decided to suspend the strike. We urge all our teachers to return to their classrooms while we work towards the swift resolution of these matters as agreed upon with the commission," Misori said.

Macharia, on her part, expressed gratitude to KUPPET for exploring an Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to resolve labor disputes.

"After a daylong meeting, we are happy to report to the nation that we have reached an amicable settlement that will enable our teachers to resume duty immediately," she said.

Macharia added, "The government has implemented all the provisions of the 2021-25 CBA with the teacher unions, specifically the second phase of the CBA, which was due on July 1, 2024."

She further assured that teachers who took part in the strike would not be victimized for their decision.

Related Topics

KUPPET TSC-Kuppet Wrangles Teachers strike called off
.

Latest Stories

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei hospitalised after attack
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei hospitalised after attack
Western
By Martin Ndiema
21 mins ago
KUPPET calls off teachers strike
Education
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
Devolution under threat, claims Kajiado Deputy Governor
Rift Valley
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Country in crisis mode: Education, health, economy in dire straits
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Premium Country in crisis mode: Education, health, economy in dire straits
Mudavadi shines as trusted pillar, political ally in Ruto's presidency
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Mudavadi shines as trusted pillar, political ally in Ruto's presidency
Manu's father quit employment to sow seeds of a multi-billion business empire
By Manu Chandaria 2 hrs ago
Premium Manu's father quit employment to sow seeds of a multi-billion business empire
Manu Chandaria's encounter with Queen Elizabeth and Dolly Parton
By Manu Chandaria 2 hrs ago
Premium Manu Chandaria's encounter with Queen Elizabeth and Dolly Parton
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved