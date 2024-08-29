The Standard

Ex- Samburu Governor Lenolkulal gets eight-year sentence for graft

By Nancy Gitonga | 3h ago
Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been sentenced to eight years in prison or pay a fine of Sh85.4 million.

He was found guilty of corruption involving Sh83.3 million.

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday, August 29, ruled that Lenolkulal unlawfully benefited from supplying petroleum products to the Samburu County government.

Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki said Lenolkulal acted in a conflict of interest. He awarded a fuel supply tender to his petrol station.

Lenolkulal was sentenced to four years for conflict of interest and another four years for the unlawful acquisition of public property.

 He must pay twice the amount he gained, totalling Sh83,460,995.

Hesbon Ndathi, Lenolkulal's proxy, has also been found guilty. He was sentenced to four years or a fine of Sh1 million for unlawfully acquiring public property. Both men are banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

Former County Secretary Stephen Siringa and other county officials were sentenced to four years or fined Sh700,000 each.

