Ruto allies claim Gachagua isolating Mt Kenya

Leaders from MT Kenya, affiliated to President William Ruto, from third right) UDA nominated MP Joseph Wainaina and Laikipa MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, (in cap) and other elected leaders during a meeting of opinion leaders, elders and business community from various towns in the North Rift region in Eldoret. They accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of causing disunity among leaders from Mt Kenya region. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies in Mt Kenya have accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of isolating central Kenya.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri claimed that Gachagua is plotting to isolate Mt Kenya communities from the rest of the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Eldoret, Kiunjuri alleged that there was a scheme by the DP and a section of politicians to cause a rift in the Kenya Kwanza government to weaken the President's political influence in the region.

The leaders who held a meeting with members of the Kikuyu community from the North Rift region at a hotel in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu county said they will not sit and watch as the Gachagua attempts to pit the Mt Kenya community against the rest of the country.

Kiunjuri insisted that the country had been united through the broad-based government and Central should not be isolated.

“Those in Kenya Kwanza should not be the ones giving the President a hard time. Even if you are a shareholder, hold your horses knowing that the shares have been divided equitably. I will write a text message to Rigathi informing him that people in the Rift Valley want peace; they do not want wrangles in the government. If a woman is married, she should be satisfied with her husband,” he said.

Kiunjuri who is The Service Party leader has vowed to ensure Mt Kenya remains steadfast in the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“The in-fights in the Kenya Kwanza divide are not helpful at all. We fight while others are taking advantage of our differences. If a husband and wife are fighting, there will be no stability in their home, if a community is in constant fights, passersby will draw in, steal from them and they will know no peace,” he said.

The leaders accused Gachagua of rocking the government from within instead of helping the president unite Kenyans from across the political divide.

“We are going to oppose attempts by the DP to try and isolate members of the Mt Kenya region from the rest of Kenyans for his own political gain. While the country is united through the broad-based government, why should we be the ones anticipating disunity?” Posed Kiunjuri.

The meeting that was hosted by UDA Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina, was attended by MPs Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Central), John Kiarie (Dagoretti), James Githua (Kabete) and John Kiragu (Limuru).

Kiunjuri said that they will pick a leader from Gema to champion their unity.

He revealed that the Eldoret meeting was just one of the forums they have lined up across the country to preach peace and undo the political damage to the Mt Kenya community that has settled and is doing business in other counties.

“The DP should not concentrate his politics in Mt Kenya because we have members of our community living across the 47 counties of the country. He (Gachagua) should instead focus on helping the President to deliver on his pre-election pledge to Kenyans,” said Kiunjuri.

Dagoretti MP reiterated Mt Kenya leaders commitment to support President Ruto’s transformation agenda to enable all regions to enjoy the fruits of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Let us support the broad-based government lest we be locked out as a community. We have to unite with other Kenyans because we cannot isolate ourselves. We cannot act as if we are an island. We need others and we will continue supporting President Ruto because he is a great leader, he only needs time,” he said.

Wainaina claimed that Gachagua was endangering his political career by championing the interests of only one region.

“It hurts to see the DP championing the interests of one region yet he holds a public office where he should be helping the President to ensure every part of the country gets a share of the national cake,” he said.

The nominated MP urged the Mt Kenya community to coexist peacefully with others.

“In as much as we have the numbers from Mt Kenya region, our people are spread out in all counties, and in these counties, they are the minority. What happens if we isolate ourselves instead of embracing other communities?” Wainana posed.