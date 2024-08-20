Main suspect in Kware murders, 12 others escape from police custody

When Collins Jumaisi Khalusha (2nd R), 33, who is the main suspect in the Kware murders was escorted to the Kiambu Law Court in Kiambu on July 16, 2024. [AFP]

Collins Jumaisi, the main suspect in the Kware dumpsite murders, is among 13 prisoners who have escaped from the Gigiri Police Station under unclear circumstances.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, Jumaisi and the other prisoners cut through the wire mesh at the station's basking bay before fleeing.

"An officer and the canteen manager discovered the escape when they went to serve breakfast and found the cell door open," the report read.

Jumaisi, 33, was in custody for murder charges, awaiting arraignment.

The remaining 12 escapees, identified as illegal immigrants, are still at large.

A search operation is underway to locate them.

Collins had confessed to killing 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024, following his arrest last month, after several mutilated female bodies were discovered at the Kware dumpsite, sending shockwaves across the country.

This is a developing story, pending updates…