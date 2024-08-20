The Standard

Main suspect in Kware murders, 12 others escape from police custody

By Mate Tongola | 2h ago
When Collins Jumaisi Khalusha (2nd R), 33, who is the main suspect in the Kware murders was escorted to the Kiambu Law Court in Kiambu on July 16, 2024. [AFP]

Collins Jumaisi, the main suspect in the Kware dumpsite murders, is among 13 prisoners who have escaped from the Gigiri Police Station under unclear circumstances.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, Jumaisi  and the other prisoners cut through the wire mesh at the station's basking bay before fleeing.

"An officer and the canteen manager discovered the escape when they went to serve breakfast and found the cell door open," the report read.

Jumaisi, 33, was in custody for murder charges, awaiting arraignment.

The remaining 12 escapees, identified as illegal immigrants, are still at large.

A search operation is underway to locate them.

Collins had confessed to killing 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024, following his arrest last month, after several mutilated female bodies were discovered at the Kware dumpsite, sending shockwaves across the country.

This is a developing story, pending updates…

Related Topics

Collins Jumaisi Gigiri Police Station Prison Escapees Kware Murders
.

Latest Stories

Lee Njiru: Ignoring public discontent risks unraveling leadership
Lee Njiru: Ignoring public discontent risks unraveling leadership
Politics
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
Huawei announces sponsorship for 2024 World Skills national competition
Sci & Tech
By Patrick Vidija
1 hr ago
Premium State forced to ignore of court orders on taxes to raise revenue
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rongai serial killer: Teenager tells police he killed four women, child
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Premium Rongai serial killer: Teenager tells police he killed four women, child
Wandayi missed chance to lower fuel prices after court order
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium Wandayi missed chance to lower fuel prices after court order
State forced to ignore of court orders on taxes to raise revenue
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium State forced to ignore of court orders on taxes to raise revenue
How taxpayers may have paid twice for a Sh48.4 billion project
By Francis Ontomwa 2 hrs ago
Premium How taxpayers may have paid twice for a Sh48.4 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved