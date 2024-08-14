Ruto hints at return of rejected Finance Bill

President William Ruto launches the construction of a cancer centre in Nyaribari Chache,Kisii, in his second day of Gusii tour. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

President William Ruto has hinted at the reintroduction of the Finance Bill, 2024, which he withdrew following countrywide protests two months ago.

Ruto said several projects his administration had planned to execute are in limbo due to lack of funds.

Speaking at Ekerubo in Nyaribari Masaba during his tour of Gusii region, Ruto said he was in dilemma over the Sh130 billion he had set aside for roads.

“Your MP had approached me over road projects in this area but I have a big problem. I had planned that road and I had allocated Sh130 billion for all other national roads. But some other people came out, made noise and made the Finance Bill to fail. I want us to agree on this: I must repeat that task. Or what do you think? Do I go back for it?” said Ruto.

“I want to ensure the monies are available. I am the one who plans budgets and after that, I tell MPs to pass it. Now the work is with your MP. When that Bill will come in Parliament, let them pass it quickly.”

Area MP Daniel Manduku said the residents had instructed him to vote against the Finance Bill, but said this time round, they may allow him to vote for it if it was reintroduced.

Ruto launched Affordable Housing Project for 270 units and the construction of a cancer treatment centre in Kisii. The Sh3 billion facility is funded by the Saudi Arabian government and it comes as a reprieve to residents who are being forced to travel to Eldoret, Nairobi or Nakuru to seek treatment.

Ruto said the planned Critical Illness Fund would cushion patients against high costs associated with cancer treatment.

“Cancer has been a serious problem with our people. So many people have fallen victim to the disease and have used a lot of money to treat others even giving up on treatment and dying. This will not happen again going forward,” the President said.

His deputy Rigathi Gachagua lauded the relations between the County Government of Kisii and the National Government, arguing that it would bring more development.

“It is important that the working relations between counties, and especially the Kisii County, continue because that is why we need to work for the good our people,” he said.

The President also commissioned the construction of the Sombogo-Marani Road in Kitutu Chache North, Itibo-Riana Road, and the Kisii-Isebania-Ahero Interchange.

He also unveiled the construction of 183 classrooms and 44 laboratories and dormitories in 68 schools in Nyamira at a cost of Sh1.4 billion, a project being financed by Kuwait to schools that were affected by the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

The President is set to commission Rural Last Mile Electricity Connectivity projects in Kisii and Nyamira.

He is expected to wind up his tour today.