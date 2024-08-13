Broad-based government was my idea, Moses Kuria claims

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now alleges that the broad-based government emulated by President William Ruto’s administration was originally his idea.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Monday, August 12, Kuria claimed he had urged President Ruto to include the opposition in the Kenya Kwanza government well before the youth mounted pressure on him for better governance.

"Let me state that for the avoidance of doubt, this issue of inviting the opposition into the government was largely my idea, way before Gen Z. I could see some trouble ahead, and I was discussing with the Head of State that we need to reform our politics and think outside the box," he said.

Kuria also claimed that he held discussions with some opposition leaders, urging them to join the government.

"I remember when Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga asked me if I wasn't afraid they would take my position, and I said, so be it. It was for the good of the country," Kuria added.

Kuria, who is currently writing a book about his political journey, says the numerous calls he used to receive have ceased since his dismissal from the cabinet on July 11.

"I have twice been tempted to take it to the fundi (phone repair) because I get no calls compared to when I was a Cabinet Secretary," he stated.

He discloses facing online trolls, citing one instance in particular where a netizen offered him a job as a morgue attendant.

Kuria now says he wants to lead a private life despite receiving various offers to give lectures at global events.

"Currently, I am doing my private things and writing my book, a project I started in January this year. I have had a lot of invitations to speak at international forums and events about global issues. I am not short of things to do," he added.