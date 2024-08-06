UASU issues seven-day strike notice over UoN leadership dispute

The UASU- UON Chapter during a press briefing on Tuesday, August, 06, 2024. [Samson wire, Standard]

The University of Nairobi Chapter of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has issued a seven-day strike notice in response to ongoing leadership disputes at the institution.

Chapter Secretary Maloba Wekesa on Tuesday, August 6 accused the University Council of destabilising the UoN by suspending its Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama.

“UASU-UoN has been in office for about three years, yet the university has had three different University Councils in that time. While the councils come and go, the staff are the constant presence. Even our students come, graduate, and leave, but the staff remain. With each change of council, the staff bear the brunt of these erratic changes,” Wekesa said.

Addressing Council Chair Amukowa Anangwe, Wekesa dismissed Anangwe's claim that staff complaints led to Kiama’s suspension, stating that the union had not been consulted.

“We are not aware of such complaints and have no records of them. We struggle to understand how a body tasked with policy could commiserate with staff through means unknown to UASU,” he said.

He added, “We remind Prof. Amukowa and his team that UASU is the legal entity that speaks on behalf of the academic staff.”

The union also blamed leadership wrangles within the Council for the delay in disbursing July salaries, calling it a “slap in the face” to hardworking staff.

“UASU is aware of the Council's powers in deciding who takes charge as the CEO. We are also aware that the Council is supposed to ensure the institution's financial fidelity. However, such powers should be exercised with temperance, humility, and respect,” said Wekesa.

UASU warned the University Council that they would take action if salaries were not paid immediately and consistently in subsequent months.

“A delay in salary signals an inconsistent and unstable future, which we, as UASU, do not take kindly. We demand that salaries be paid immediately and consistently every month.”

The council had rejected a request for a second term from the embattled Vice Chancellor, Stephen Kiama, and instead placed him on a three-month suspension pending an investigation into alleged misconduct and insubordination.

As a result, the council appointed Prof. Margaret Hutchinson as acting Vice-Chancellor.