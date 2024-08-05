University of Nairobi welcomes new acting VC

Acting UON Vice-Chancellor Margaret Hutchinson. [Jocelyn Njoki, Standard]

Professor Margaret Hutchinson has taken on the role of acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nairobi.

Her appointment last Friday follows the suspension of Professor Stephen Kiama Gitahi.

The University of Nairobi Council, led by chairman Amukowa Anangwe, oversaw Hutchinson’s transition.

Prof Hutchinson pledged to execute her mandate diligently.

She further defended some changes made by the embattled Prof Kiama including the hike in hostel prices. She said she would hold consultations with various stakeholders to look into various contentious policies in the institutions.

“I am aware of the reservations around the hike in hostel fees and tuition fees, I cannot promise that I will change that by tomorrow, but we will consult to find a suitable way forward,” she said.

She also indicated that the institution will work with development partners to help upgrade and renovate the institution hostels. “I am ready to work and make the University of Nairobi the great institution it has always been,” she noted.

Professor Hutchinson, a horticulturist and senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, brings over 30 years of experience in the agriculture sector to her new role.