The Standard

University of Nairobi welcomes new acting VC

By Lewis Nyaundi | 46m ago
Acting UON Vice-Chancellor Margaret Hutchinson. [Jocelyn Njoki, Standard]

Professor Margaret Hutchinson has taken on the role of acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nairobi.

Her appointment last Friday follows the suspension of Professor Stephen Kiama Gitahi.

The University of Nairobi Council, led by chairman Amukowa Anangwe, oversaw Hutchinson’s transition.

Prof Hutchinson pledged to execute her mandate diligently.

She further defended some changes made by the embattled Prof Kiama including the hike in hostel prices. She said she would hold consultations with various stakeholders to look into various contentious policies in the institutions.

“I am aware of the reservations around the hike in hostel fees and tuition fees, I cannot promise that I will change that by tomorrow, but we will consult to find a suitable way forward,” she said.

She also indicated that the institution will work with development partners to help upgrade and renovate the institution hostels. “I am ready to work and make the University of Nairobi the great institution it has always been,” she noted.

Professor Hutchinson, a horticulturist and senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, brings over 30 years of experience in the agriculture sector to her new role.

Related Topics

University of Nairobi Council Prof Margaret Hutchinson UoN Acting VC Acting UON Vice-Chancellor Margaret Hutchinson
.

Latest Stories

Skeletons of Adani's dark past exposed as JKIA takeover looms
Premium Skeletons of Adani's dark past exposed as JKIA takeover looms
National
By Benjamin Imende
28 mins ago
Stiff Person Syndrome: A rare but debilitating neurological disorder
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
28 mins ago
Nane-Nane: Gen Zs plot new round of demos as Ruto, Raila parties fight fires
Politics
By Irene Githinji
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Skeletons of Adani's dark past exposed as JKIA takeover looms
By Benjamin Imende 28 mins ago
Premium Skeletons of Adani's dark past exposed as JKIA takeover looms
Bank official says they did not give Tuju Sh294 million
By Kamau Muthoni 8 hrs ago
Premium Bank official says they did not give Tuju Sh294 million
The untold story of Kenya's deadliest terror plot
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 1 day ago
Premium The untold story of Kenya's deadliest terror plot
Nyama Mama: Restaurant's rise, legal battles and uncertain future
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Premium Nyama Mama: Restaurant's rise, legal battles and uncertain future
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved