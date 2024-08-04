The Standard

Hassan Joho's academic credentials under scrutiny during Cabinet vetting

By Betty Njeru | 52m ago

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs CS nominee Ali Hassan Joho at County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ali Hassan Joho, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs nominee addressed questions about his academic credentials during his vetting process.

Moving in for the kill, Joho came ‘prepared’, or so, many can argue. 

On Sunday, August 4, he detailed his educational journey to the vetting committee, explaining his progress from primary school to his current pursuit of a master's degree in leadership.

Joho described taking a one-year break between primary and secondary school due to financial difficulties.

“Yes, I didn’t perform well in secondary school. I got a D- in KCSE, but I turned it around. Today, I have two degrees and am on my way to attaining a master's from the most prestigious institution in the world,” he said.

He said he draws inspiration from the renowned Kenyan-American scholar, Professor Ali Mazrui.

“I drew my inspiration from Professor Ali Mazrui. He failed to get into a degree program. Historical struggles are real. Your hope does not die because of your past struggles. When I found the slightest opportunity for self-improvement, I grabbed it,” he told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

The former Mombasa governor claims to hold two degrees; one from Kampala University in Uganda and another from Gretsa University in Thika. He also enrolled in a public leadership program at Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

“After I finished secondary school, I ventured into business. I set up a clearing and forwarding company in Mombasa, then moved into fintech, real estate, and largely logistics. In 2006, I did a bridging course to enable me to join the university. I completed a diploma in 2007 and graduated from Kampala University in 2013. Thereafter, I earned another degree at Gretsa University and then enrolled in the Harvard Kennedy School of Government,” said Joho.

Addressing the persistent controversy over his academic qualifications, Joho acknowledged that the issue has been a recurring challenge.

National Assembly Leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah joked that some Kenyans would even be surprised that Joho can converse in English, to which he responded by noting that it is a stereotype to assume people from the Coast region struggle to communicate in English. “It is almost normal for people to cast doubt on 'wapwani.' MPs Owen Baya and Mishi Mboko can bear me witness. We can and we are as qualified as any other Kenyan,” he said.

However, according to the Uganda National Council of Higher Education (NCHE), Joho’s alleged degree from Kampala University is fraudulent. In 2020, the Council revealed in a resolution following a court case challenging Joho’s academic certificates that it did not recognise the degree.

“There was no clear evidence that due process was followed from admission to graduation regarding the degree awarded to Hassan Joho by Kampala University,” said the Council.

Drug Links

Joho also dismissed allegations of involvement in drug trafficking after he was mentioned in a report based on a dossier by the U.S. government.

The late Professor George Saitoti, a former Internal Security Minister, linked Joho to an international drug trafficking cartel  based on the American dossier.

“No iota of evidence was found against me. I am not a fool; I come from a family blessed with businesses. I do clean business that can be audited and seen. If anybody talks about the report on the dossier, let them also talk about the outcome. I hope this matter can now come to a permanent close,” he told the committee.

Joho is being vetted for the Mining CS position. If confirmed, he will succeed Salim Mvurya, who has been nominated for the Trade docket by President William Ruto.

