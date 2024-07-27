Gachagua: I'm satisfied with Ruto's Cabinet nominees

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Nanyuki, Laikipia County. [DPCS]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said on Friday he is satisfied with President William Ruto’s nominees to the Cabinet.

Gachagua, who spoke in Laikipia County during the burial of Ms Susan Wanjohi, the mother of the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Wanjau, asked Kenyans to stop focusing on negativity and instead embrace the changes being championed by the Head of State.

This was the first the DP was commenting on the matter since Ruto started announcing names of nominees to the Cabinet.

It comes days after President Ruto announced the second half of his Cabinet, in which he included Opposition leader Raila Odinga's key allies.

They are former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya who is the CS nominee for Cooperatives and MSMEs, and former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, a nominee for Mining and Blue Economy.

Both Oparanya and Joho are ODM deputy party leaders. Also nominated is John Mbadi, the ODM national chairman who will manage Kenya's purse as Treasure CS, if he is approved.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, another key Raila ally, was nominated for the position of Energy and Petroleum CS.

Mbadi will be taking over from Prof Njuguna Ndung'u who hails from Kandara, Murang'a.

"I have seen many people, all sorts of analysts, newspaper writers and commentators commenting about the gains and losses, which regions benefited and which did not, who is strong and who is not," Gachagua said.

He added: “I think the whole thing is a win for the people of Kenya. For us in this region, we are very happy about Mercy’s appointment. She adds to our numbers."