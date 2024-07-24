ODM reaps big as dismissed CSs pull comebacks

ODM Deputy Party Leader Ali Hassan Joho. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has unveiled the second batch of his picks for the new Cabinet, featuring names from his previous cabinet, and others from the Raila Odinga-led ODM Party, ending days of speculation.

In the broad-based government arrangement, he had promised, the president has ceded four cabinet slots to the Opposition in an attempt to win their support and achieve national unity after weeks of anti-government protests.

ODM Deputy Party leaders Wycliffe Oparanya and Ali Hassan Joho are among the top beneficiaries of the cabinet shakeup.

Oparanya will now head the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development which oversees Ruto’s flagship Hustler Fund loaning facility, if approved by Parliament.

Meanwhile, former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, will serve in the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, a docket that places him at the heart of the economy of the coastal region where he hails from, if approved.

ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi will now shape Kenya’s fiscal policy at the National Treasury and Economic Planning replacing Njuguna Ndung’u, who had a troubled end to his tenure after the 2024 Finance Bill sparked nationwide protests leading to the dissolution of the previous Cabinet, among other changes in government.

Further, the party’s director of political affairs and National Assembly Minority Leader James Opiyo Wandayi, will take charge of the Energy and Petroleum Ministry upon approval. He is expected to tackle the high costs of energy which have played a significant role in the rising cost of living.

The appointment of the four senior ODM politicians has occurred despite the Party and its leader Odinga, distancing themselves from any association with President Ruto.

“Any ODM member who makes themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position should know that they do so without the blessing or support of the Party,” said ODM in a statement on Tuesday.

Recycled Cabinet Secretaries

At the same time, Ruto has reappointed five of his former cabinet secretaries.

Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen has pulled a surprise comeback despite being in the eye of the storm following criticism of his unmitigated public display of opulence while serving at the Ministry of transport. Murkomen will replace Ababu Namwamba as the CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Salim Mvurya will move to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, replacing Rebecca Miano who has secured a nomination to the Tourism Ministry.

Miano had initially been picked to become Kenya’s first female attorney general before a last-minute change of heart, which has left the position vacant.

Alfred Mutua will report to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection if approved, while Justin Muturi streamlines the Public Service and Human Capital Development docket.