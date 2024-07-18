SRC freezes salary review for all public servants

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Lyn Mengich. [File, Standard]

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has frozen the salary review for all public officers for the 2024/25 Financial Year, citing fiscal constraints and budget cuts following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

In a statement dated Thursday, July 18, SRC stated that there is no allocated budget for implementing the advised remuneration and benefits for public officers, which was set to take effect this month.

"The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has deferred the implementation of the salary review for all public officers in the Financial Year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding," the commission announced.

Additionally, SRC noted that no extra funding will be provided to implement the job evaluation results in FY2024/2025.

"SRC made this decision in close consultation with the National Treasury, considering the principles outlined in Article 230 (5) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, to ensure the fiscal sustainability of the public compensation bill," it said.

The Remuneration Commission has advised public service institutions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) impacted by the deferred salary review to engage with the respective trade unions accordingly.

"SRC will continue to monitor the situation and consider a review subject to the availability of funding, as advised by the National Treasury," the commission added.

The Lyn Mengich-led commission had previously frozen the upward salary review of all State officers, including Members of Parliament on July 3, following public outcry amid nationwide protests against government excesses and wastage of public resources.