Outrage after police shoots journalist covering protests in Nakuru

Kameme TV Journalist Catherine Wanjeri was shot and injured during anti-government protests in Nakuru on July 16, 2024. [Steve Mkawale, Standard]

Police shot and injured Kameme TV Journalist Catherine Wanjeri along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru City during the Generation Z protests.

Journalists present at the scene said the police shot thrice at Wanjeri as she scampered for safety when they lobbed teargas canisters at peaceful protestors.

Wanjeri who was shot three times in the left thigh, was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan.

In a statement, the Nakuru Journalist Association said they were saddened that police were now targeting journalists covering important functions, including peaceful demonstrations.

The association's chair, Joseph Openda, said they were informed that Wanjeri had been stabilized, but she is set to undergo surgery and remove traces of the rubber bullets.

"Police have been threatening to deal with journalists to the point of aiming at them. Journalists have press jackets and tools of work, and they are easily identifiable. Why shoot at us?" PosedOpenda.

The association has put Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi on the spot and wants the rogue police officer prosecuted.

"We feel threatened, but we will not be cowed by the actions of today, and we urge the police to stop using excessive force against any protester," he said.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) said they had received several reports from Journalists that they are being targeted.

Joseph Mecha, the MCK Regional Coordinator, said police have no justification to target the media.

The Law Society of Kenya demanded accountability for any bullet fired by the police.

Rift Valley LSK Chair Aston Muchela said the action by the police was unfortunate and two other people were shot along the same street.

"Police should obey the law and stop using excessive force where there is no need. The media are protected by the law," said Muchela.

He said the police must explain and justify why they shot at peaceful protestors, including providing evidence of crime.

Masese Kemunche, a Human Rights activist with the Centre for Enhancing Democracy and Good Governance-CEDGG, said the police only shoot at journalists to ensure their dirty work is not exposed.