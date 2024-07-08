MP Kaluma: Senators were duped by State over NG-CDF

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has waged a war with senators over a proposal to scrap the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF).

Kaluma said Senators were duped by the State to demand the abolition of NG-CDF.

In his statement to journalists, Kaluma said the senators are headed in the wrong direction.

The MP said NG-CDF had done a tremendous job in the improvement of school infrastructure.

He alleged that the Ministry of Education receives billions of shillings for school infrastructure each year, but no single infrastructure has been built in schools within Homa Bay County since independence.

“NG-CDF has not only rebuilt our schools but has also ensured that we have schools deep into those long-forgotten villages where no school existed,” Kaluma said.

He argued that the thinking that the National Government can only discharge its functions at the grassroots by sending funds to counties is a fallacy.

“The Education CSs and PSs are known to divert the monies to their regions, excluding others and stealing the funds,” he alleged.

He told senators to stop being jealous of members of the National Assembly.

He argued that the NG-CDF Act had been amended to remove MPs from the implementation structures of the Fund.

“MPs are no longer members of NG-CDF Committees, patrons or members of Constituency Oversight Committees (COC). A COC has been deleted from the Act and no longer exists. NG-CDF is currently operated by the Executive through the NG-CDF Board in Nairobi with the participation of the people at the grassroots,” Kaluma said.

He told those who fight the NG-CDF to push the government to make education free.

“Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio promised free education during campaigns. Let those fighting NG-CDF create accountable and equitable systems through which all our schools will be built across Kenya, as has been done by the NG-CDF,” Kaluma said.

He criticised senators for demanding an oversight fund.

“MPs, including Senators are paid good salaries to perform their roles. What do the ‘Oversight Fund’ Senators want? Then, what will stop Senators from demanding ‘Legislation Fund’, ‘Representation Fund’ etc?” Kaluma asked.