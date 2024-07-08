Gen Zs hold memorial for victims of shootings amid reforms push

Gen Z members gathered at Uhuru Park Nairobi to honor comrades killed during anti-tax protests on July 7, 2024. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Amidst a sea of vibrant T-shirts, fluttering Kenyan flags, and crosses bearing the names of fallen comrades, the young men and women known as Gen Z flocked Uhuru Park yesterday for a concert.

And the mission was simple. To honour those who lost their lives during anti-tax protests that rocked major cities and towns across the country.

As whistles echoed through the park, the solemn memorial service became a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of activism and the unyielding demand for justice - an event that poignantly coincided with Saba Saba Day.

Prior to the event, organizers outlined a series of activities including testimonies from families and friends of those affected. Dozens of artistes performed, making the memorial both reflective and uplifting.

Despite the cold weather and intermittent rains that swept through parts of the city, the spirit at the site remained warm and resilient. One of the organizers, activist Boniface Mwangi, announced artistes presence sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“We have an incredible roster of artistes here today, including Khaligraph Jones, Bien, Fena, Nameless, Octopizzo, Charisma, Juliani, Eric Wainaina, Sarabi Band, Graffiti Band, Mutoria, DJ Moh, DJ Double Trouble, Field Marshall Band, Njerae, DJ Lordwin, MC Kwambix, MC Kibunja, and MC Njoria, among others,” said Mwangi.

Emphasising the significance of the event, Mwangi added: “The main focus of today is to honour the lives of those who died during the anti-tax protests. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we are here to remember them and continue the fight for justice.”

Mwangi added, “Even in the face of adverse weather, our spirit remains unbroken. This gathering is a testament to our resilience and our unwavering demand for a better future for our nation.” The protests, which swept across the country, resulted in the loss of 41 lives and left hundreds injured.

In light of the concert, security was significantly increased both inside and outside Uhuru Park.

The atmosphere was charged as the crowds, in unison, sang along to the anthem "Sitasimama Maovu Yakitawala" and chanted "Ruto must go." As the names of the victims were read out, the reality of the loss hit home on many.

One by one, the artistes took to the podium, each delivering performances that resonated deeply with the Gen Zs. Their songs, imbued with messages of solidarity and peace. Each artiste urged the attendees to remain peaceful in honouring the memories of those who died by continuing to stand together in their fight for justice.

One of the Gen Zs identified as Waria Wa Shosh urged President William Ruto to take serious views of the youth. "Surround yourself with people whose eyes and energy light up when they see you. The influence of positive and supportive individuals is invaluable," he stated.

Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa underscored the significance of the Gen Z movement and told the government to recognise its inevitability. "It's time the government realises that this is a movement whose time cannot be evaded," he declared.