Rex Kanyike's burial sparks calls for Ruto's resignation

Casket bearing remains of Rex Kanyike Masai during his burial ceremony at Kamuthanga Secondary School in Machakos County on July 5, 2024. [John Muia, Standard]

Rex Kanyike Masai, the 29-year-old man killed during the onset of anti-Finance bill protests on June 20, was laid to rest on Friday at his parents' home in Kamuthanga village, Machakos County with the family calling for justice for their son.

Rex’s father, Chris Odawa, eulogised his son as a humble boy whom he had expected much from.

“It is so painful to lose my firstborn child for no reason. On that fateful day, it was just a phone call away and Rex was no more,” Odawa said amid wild cheers from the mourners.

Rex’s mother, Gillian Odawa, accused police of causing the premature death of her son.

“To the policeman who fired a bullet in my son’s body, I think you are happy now, but remember God cannot be bribed. You will pay with your own blood. May your fourth generation never know peace,” she said

She went on, “With your family and the boss who sent you…may you watch your children die the way you watched mine die. You prevented the ones who tried to help my son to hospital and teargassed them as well.”

She termed the death of her son to have left an irreplaceable gap in the family, “You are irreplaceable. I have a question to the police, is it utumishi kwa Wote ama uuwaji kwa Wote… (is it service to all or killing of all)

A section of political leaders drawn from the Azimio coalition called for the resignation of President William Ruto to allow the country to elect a fresh team of leaders.

Addressing thousands of mourners during the burial, the leaders said President Ruto had lost the moral authority to govern the country.

The leaders who included Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), former Cabinet Minister Eugene Wamalwa, senators Daniel Maanzo (Makueni), and Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) said the recent spate of killings of innocent civilians by police was a clear sign that the William Ruto-led Government had failed in its mandate to lead the country.

The leaders held that the only cure to the current problem bedeviling the country was for Ruto to constitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and call for a snap election to pave way for a brand new leadership for the country.

“As Azinio, we are inviting Ruto to sign the IEBC amendment Bill 2024 to do what the former president of France, Emmanuel Macron did,” said Kalonzo.

Citing the ongoing push and recent “occupation” of Parliament by Gen Z, Kalonzo pointed out that Members of Parliament too, should have a date with the Kenyan voters to determine whether they (MPs) still ought to be in leadership.

“They (MPs) should accept that the sanctity of the National Assembly was impeached by the people of Kenya and they should therefore not sit in that House until a fresh mandate is granted by the same people,” said the former Vice President.

Kalonzo challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki to provide evidence on claims that the opposition was behind the mobilization of criminal gangs that infiltrated peaceful demonstrations by Gen Z.

“That is hogwash. If you have evidence, arrest us. We are not fearing. As for us, we are aware that the criminal activities were a product of State-sponsored terrorism,” said the Wiper party leader.

His sentiments were echoed by Wamalwa who lauded Gen Z for leading the calls for good governance. “We salute GenZ. They have achieved what the rest of Kenyans have failed ito acieve in the past three decades. We want you to know that you are the heroes who have stood above tribal politics”Said the former Minister.]

Wamalwa demanded the resignation of the police IG, Japheth Koome for the involvement of security officers in the killing of protesters.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo asked President Ruto to ensure the prosecution of the police officer who killed Rex, or risk facing private prosecution.

“We are also calling for a public inquiry into all the deaths that have occurred during the demonstrations. The promise of compensation by the government is not enough,” said Maanzo.

Sifuna urged the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to immediately initiate the prosecution of the police officer linked to Rex’s shooting.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti described Rex’s death as heroic, saying he died fighting for the better of the entire nation.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rex Kanyike Masai was silenced by a bullet, his only mistake, protesting against the government’s increased taxes.

An autopsy conducted by a family pathologist and his government counterpart at City Mortuary indicated that Kanyike died from excessive bleeding and muscle fractures caused by a gunshot wound on his left thigh.

The report showed that the bullet entered from the back.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it has taken up the investigation pledging to get to the bottom of the matter.

The authority also affirmed that they were also investigating serious injury incidents documented during the recent demos.

The late Kanyike went to Bondeni Primary in Kayole, Nairobi before proceeding to Muvuti Secondary and later to Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology.