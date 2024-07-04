Inside President Ruto's meeting with Cabinet

President William Ruto (extreme right) chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 4, 2024. [PCS]

The Cabinet met today and was briefed on the security situation in the country following days of protests.

The meeting at State House, Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto, was informed that though the demonstrations started as a protest against the tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2024, they were infiltrated, hijacked, and taken over by "criminal and opportunistic political forces."

"The two groups have in the past two weeks reigned terror on Kenyans in the cities, towns, and other urban areas, causing loss of life, and destruction of National and County governments' buildings, infrastructure, vehicles, homes, and businesses."

Due to the threat posed to Parliament, the Supreme Court, and other infrastructure, the Cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the military, were deployed to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Police Conduct

Cabinet was also informed that the security agencies have stabilised the situation and are continuing to monitor the developments.

The members commended security officers, pointing out that "they on the whole acted professionally in very difficult circumstances. The Cabinet also noted that security agencies did a good job of protecting the country from anarchists."

The President said the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country, pointing out that significant changes must be made to align with that new future.

On any officers who may have acted outside the confines of the law, the Cabinet said they will be dealt with per legal procedures and by the institutions mandated to do so.

The Cabinet also called for action against those who have committed heinous crimes of arson, looting, and robbery, among others, saying such atrocities must not go unpunished.

President William Ruto with DP Gachagua (right) and various Cabinet Secretaries after a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 4, 2024. [PCS]

Finance Bill 2024

On the withdrawn Finance Bill, President Ruto said the National Treasury is reorganising the budget to accommodate the new reality.

This will include substantial cutting down of budgets to "balance between what to be implemented and what can wait", and ensuring that key national programmes are not affected.

"Our plan is good and solid and, in the fullness of time, we shall be vindicated," President Ruto said.

On other agendas, the Cabinet discussed the implementation of the Kenya Urban Improvement Project in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

This includes the phased-out upgrade of the 163 km Nairobi Commuter Rail. The first phase of the upgrade will comprise improving the 58km commuter rail between the Nairobi Central Railway Station and Thika.

The project will also include the acquisition of new locomotives and the improvement of non-motorised transport infrastructure, and feeder roads along the Nairobi Commuter Rail network.