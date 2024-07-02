Gen Z to "occupy everywhere" as they dismiss Ruto's televised interview

Dozens of youths waving Kenyan flags march the streets of Nairobi on June 30, 2024, as they walk to Kenyatta National Hospital to donate blood in tribute to those killed during last week's anti-Finance Bill protests. [John Muchucha, Standard]

There is no let-up for disgruntled youthful protestors, who have insisted on their push for a better economy and governance in the country until their voices are heard.

Some of the Gen Z protestors said their activities today, which include a peaceful protest dubbed ‘Occupy Everywhere’ are well on course, even as they expressed disappointment over President William Ruto’s interview on Sunday, saying he did not respond to Kenyans’ grievances satisfactorily.

Gen Z, who have described themselves as ‘leaderless, tribeless, partyless but not rudderless’ on Monday visited victims injured in last week's protests and lauded them for their sacrifice in representing Kenyans.

A spot check by The Standard within Nairobi Central Business District (NCBD) showed a determined resolve to push for change in the governance system in the country.

According to Wafula Simiyu, an image consultant, President Ruto was at pains while trying to respond to issues Kenyans are raising.

Referring to Ruto's remarks on slashing expenditure as a result of withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024, Simiyu said the bigger problem is the spiralling corruption among the people around the President.

He said his observation from the interview was that the President is so focused on improving the economy, which cannot be achieved by overtaxing Kenyans but by increasing production and encouraging businesses to be viable.

“At the moment, we do not have viability in businesses, so the President should show goodwill to the people and to the economy, and be honest with himself, and perhaps take measures that will curb corruption. You listen to what is happening on the ground and the people say there is so much corruption and condescending treatment from the people close to him, over expenditure on luxury and items that do not benefit the economy of the country,” he said.

Simiyu said withdrawal of the Finance Bill will not affect the economy in any way, noting that the buck stops with the Head of State whom he challenged to take responsibility and crack down on public officers abetting corruption.

“He accepted on Sunday that some of the ministers he has are not competent enough and this is not the first time. The best thing he can do is to fire those ministers implicated with corruption cases and this way, he will be showing his goodwill in terms of the competence and improving the economy,” he stated.

According to Simiyu, the business environment currently is crippling and barely staying afloat owing to over taxation that has made it difficult for production.

“Gen Z are doing what is a responsibility of any citizen. There are so many gaps and loopholes to show that maybe the advisors are not doing the right job or the President does not understand what Kenyans require from him and his administration. Picketing is enshrined in the Constitution and I support that because it will help us to be accountable,” he explained.

Another Kenyan, Joy Wahome who works in the hospitality sector, said the majority of responses that the President gave were not convincing, especially regarding the child who was shot in Rongai.

“I feel that the President should listen to us, the Gen Z, we must come out to picket until he listens to us. We are determined to pursue this but the police should not harm us. We are peaceful people, we do not support violence. Why do the police teargas people yet the Gen Z are harmless and are only seeking better governance,” said Wahome.

She also said that the youthful protestors are not criminals but people determined to change the country for the better, and that goons should not take advantage of a worthy cause.

President William Ruto during the Presidential Roundtable at State House, Nairobi on June 30, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

According to businessman Hassan Mulimi, Ruto failed to respond to some of the major concerns raised by Kenyans, especially on corruption.

“The President was dodging almost all the questions asked in the interview. The buck stops with him and we would have wanted a better explanation on what he is doing,” said Hassan.

Hassan said the notable absence of political leaders from the public space is an indication that they are guilty, and therefore, they should come out and explain themselves to Kenyans.

“As Gen Z, I support the call for dialogue on social media because we have no leaders. The Gen Z are just people who have vowed to stand with the country. The Gen Z will continue pushing for accountability in government; we want to see action and heads rolling,” he affirmed.

Another Nairobi resident, Evans Amach, however, had a dissenting opinion saying the president’s responses were to his best since he has to defend the government he leads.

He believes that during the conflict between the protestors and the security officer, some criminals infiltrated the peaceful demonstrations.

"He is the custodian of everything and has to stand with the government. He answered the questions to his best. I know that there are some protected areas in the country and much as it is the right of people to get accountability when they are misrepresented, there is a way you can present your grievances or maybe use a representative,” he stated.

Similarly, he held that continued demonstrations may not be a good idea because the casualties may be the youth, saying that he believes in dialogue to solve issues.

Preferring physical engagement, the man was of the view that it would be a tall order to engage on social media as demanded by Gen Z.

“Gen Z should come up with another structure, which will not lead to causalities but their agitation is a good cause and now need structures to reach out to the relevant bodies,” he urged.

Civil societies have called on National Police Service (NPS) to not only stop criminalising protestors but also cease using camouflaged, non-uniformed officers and unmarked cars with concealed license plates.

They also demanded that the police and military strictly operate within the Constitution and the Bill of Rights during the protests lined up this week.