Protestors breach Parliament, gain entry into compound

Butere MP Tindi Mwale walks past Police vehicle along Parliament road, Nairobi as Anti Finance Bill Demos intensify on June 25,2024. [Elvis Ogina Standard]

Anti-Finance Bill protestors have breached Parlaiament security and gainaed access into the compound.

This happened some minutes to 3.00pm on Tuesday, June 25.

Members of Parliament were forced to flee to safety on Tuesday afternoon.

Several protestors have also been reportedly shot by police after entering Parliament. Some of the spent cartridges. [Husna Mohammed, Standard]

A police lorry was captured going up in flames outside the premises, as security officers contained the crowd.

The protesters marched into the tightly guarded buildings despite police firing live bullets in the air.

An injured protester is taken for medical attention inside All Saints Cathedral. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed to The Standard that some protestors have sustained serious injuries.

A section of the Parliament buildings was also set on fire, as the demonstrators thronged the premises.

This is developing story and is being updated…