The Standard

US lawmakers criticize House Speaker for disrespecting Ruto

By AFP | 16m ago
Speaker Mike Johnson declined to invite President William Ruto (right) to address Congress. [AFP/Standard] 

Lawmakers from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party on Friday accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of disrespecting Africa after he did not invite President William Ruto to address Congress during an upcoming Washington visit.

Biden has invited the key US regional ally next week for a state visit - the most prestigious trip a foreign leader can pay to Washington, which includes a ceremonial welcome and formal dinner at the White House.

Leaders on state visits often also address joint sessions of Congress, but Johnson, a Republican, brushed aside an appeal for an invitation to Ruto made by both the top Democrat and Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In a letter to Johnson, 14 House Democrats told Johnson they were "extremely disappointed" by the decision and said, "The people of Kenya deserve more respect."

"Foreign adversaries like China, Russia and Iran are working tirelessly to subvert America's alliances, particularly in Africa," wrote the lawmakers including Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Your choice not to provide the Kenyan president, a key African partner, the opportunity to address the Congress helps create an opening for autocratic adversaries to make inroads in African public opinion."

Four foreign leaders have addressed joint sessions of the current Congress, in which the Republicans control the House - the prime ministers of India and Japan and the presidents of Israel and South Korea.

"Failing to offer the same invitation to President Ruto risks sending the message that African partnerships are less valued by Congress," the Democratic lawmakers wrote.

The speaker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state visit comes as the US election season enters full swing, with many lawmakers occupied by campaigning.

Kenya has long been a close partner of the United States both economically and diplomatically and has partnered with Washington on security issues including in neighboring Somalia.

More recently, Kenya has volunteered to take the lead in a security mission aimed at stabilizing violence-ravaged Haiti, a relief for the United States after months of searching for a solution.

The last African leader to address Congress was Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the continent's first female elected head of state, in 2006.

Related Topics

William Ruto Joe Biden White House Congress
.

Latest Stories

US lawmakers criticize House Speaker for disrespecting Ruto
US lawmakers criticize House Speaker for disrespecting Ruto
America
By AFP
16 mins ago
Ghana urges Senegal's new leader to help in ECOWAS disputes
Africa
By AFP
17 mins ago
'Hindu nation': Religion trumps caste in India vote
Asia
By AFP
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Limuru III: The return of Uhuru as leaders form Haki coalition
By Ndung’u Gachane 22 mins ago
Premium Limuru III: The return of Uhuru as leaders form Haki coalition
Kuria: No turning back on State staff contracts
By Josphat Thiong’o 22 mins ago
Premium Kuria: No turning back on State staff contracts
Limuru conferences: The theatre of Mt Kenya political contests
By James Murimi 22 mins ago
Premium Limuru conferences: The theatre of Mt Kenya political contests
Limuru III is all about ethnic gain and the 'our turn to eat' narrative
By Barrack Muluka 22 mins ago
Premium Limuru III is all about ethnic gain and the 'our turn to eat' narrative
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved