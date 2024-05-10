The Standard

List of all 20 High Court judges appointed by President Ruto

By Denis Omondi | 1h ago
Senior Prosecutor Alexander Muteti is among 20 newly appointed High Court judges. [JSC]

President William Ruto has appointed 20 new judges to the High Court following their recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Among those appointed is the ODPP’s Senior Prosecutor Alexander Muasya Muteti, and the Director of Legal Services in the office of the Controller of Budget, Rhoda Rutto.

According to the JSC, the appointments will further enhance the administration of justice and reduce the backlog of cases lying within the courts.

Before Thursday’s appointment, the High Court had 78 judges, hearing and determining cases from forty-five (45) stations in the country.

The presidential ratification of the nominees’ recommendations ends the recruitment process which began in October 2023 with a notice of vacancy from the JSC.

A total of 305 magistrates, advocates, prosecutors, and other legal officers declared interest out of which 100 were shortlisted.

However, only 98 appeared before the JSC for between April 3 and April 30 for interviews in sessions chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The appointees include;

  1. Alexander Muasya Muteti
  2. Rhoda Cherotich Rutto
  3. Francis Weche Andayi
  4. Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani
  5. Joe Omido Mkutu
  6. Julius Mukut Nangea
  7. Benjamin Kimani Njoroge
  8. Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor
  9. Stephen Nzisi Mbungi
  10. Linus Poghon Kassan
  11. Tabitha Ouya Wanyama
  12. Moses Ado Otieno
  13. Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi
  14. Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki
  15. John Lolwatan Tamar
  16. Andrew Bahati Mwamuye
  17. Julius Kipkosgei Ng'arng'ar
  18. Wendy Kagendo Micheni
  19. Emily Onyando Ominde
  20. Helene Rafaela Namisi

