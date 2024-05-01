One body recovered as KDF joins Mai Mahiu rescue operation

KDF officers alight from trucks to join the search and rescue mission in Maai Mahiu. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The search and recovery operation for over 80 missing persons in the Kijabe-Maai Mahiu flash floods tragedy entered the third day Wednesday with one more body being recovered.

This brought the total number of people who have been confirmed dead to 52 with at least 20 others admitted to various hospitals.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) joined the search and rescue mission following a directive by President William Ruto who visited the area on Tuesday.

The KDF is now collaborating with the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Kenya Red Cross Society even as the lack of proper equipment poses a challenge to the operation.

The officers spent hours struggling to reopen one of the blocked tunnels where bodies of those washed by the waters upstream are believed to be trapped.

“We are glad that the KDF has been deployed. Recovery of the bodies will go a long way in helping the bereaved families to heal,” said Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule.

More than 200 affected families are camping at Ngeya Girls Secondary School where they are receiving food and non-food items donated by leaders and other well-wishers.

“It is saddening that the families have been denied their dignity by the tragedy. They have no clothes and these are some of the needs that they need to be addressed urgently,” said Chelule.

Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri called on individuals to offer psychosocial support to the families at the camp.

“These are people who had families and recently woke up having lost some or all their relatives. That is too much shock to absorb and psychosocial support is greatly needed,” said Kagiri. Members of the public asses the damage caused by flash floods in Mai Mahiu after a dam in Old Kijabe burst killing over 50 people. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said that they are planning to meet the President to deliberate on how the displaced families will be resettled if their land is found inhabitable.

The camp hosting the families is likely to be shut by next week when schools reopen.

“The government recently acquired 6,000 acres of land for resettlement of people near the Naivasha industrial hub. As Nakuru leaders, this is one of the options we shall bring to the table for consideration in resettlement of these families,” said Kihara.

At the camp, health workers from the KDF have pitched tent offering medicine to the sick, some of them recently discharged from hospital after being rescued from the raging waters.

Volunteer counsellors from the county among them Irene Njeri are also engaging the families as they come to terms with the magnitude of the Mai Mahiu floods.

“We came here not knowing that the disaster we were responding to was this huge. We are however lucky to have a team of professionals who have joined us today to ease the burden,” said Njeri.

For the children, Joseph Mwaura is leading a team that is keeping them busy to draw away their thoughts from the harrowing experience.

“The parents are going through a difficult moment. We decided to help take care of their children through play therapy. Some children lost their parents and we are here to take care of them for the time we can,” said Mr Mwaura.