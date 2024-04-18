Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla dies in KDF chopper crash

CDF Francis Ogolla during the launch of the National Peace Support Operations Fund at the Kahawa Garrison, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla is dead, President William Ruto has announced

Ogolla was confirmed dead alongside nine other military officers following a KDF chopper crash in Elgeyo Marakwet on Thursday afternoon.

The nine include Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

“Today at 2; 20 pm, our nation suffered a tragic air accident at Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County. I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces,” President Ruto says.

Ruto says Ogolla left Nairobi Thursday morning for work in the Rift Region, where he inspected the renovation of five schools in Elgeyo Marakwet.

He was also at Turkana where he met and spoke to troops deployed there before going to West Pokot.

At the time of this crash, General Ogolla and his team were en route to Uasin Gishu County.

Following Ogolla’s demise, Ruto has announced three days of mourning with flags flying at half-mast.

“During this time of national mourning, the Kenyan flag, the Kenya Defence Forces Flag, and the Eastern Africa community flag shall fly at half-mast in the Republic of Kenya and Kenya missions abroad,” the president has announced.