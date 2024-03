NTV Journalist Rita Tinina. [Courtesy/Linkedin]

Renowned journalist Rita Tinina has died.

Kilimani OCPD Moss Ndhiwa says her body was found at her Kileleshwa home in Nairobi on Sunday, March 17.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

Tinina was a seasoned journalist who previously worked at Standard Group's KTN.

She moved to Nation Media Group's NTV as an editor in October 2023.