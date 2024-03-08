The Standard

KDF changes: Lt Gen Charles Kahariri named new Vice Chief of Defence Forces

By Mate Tongola | 27m ago

Front L-R: Defence CS Aden Duale, CDF Lt Gen Francis Ogolla, Defence PS Patrick Mariru and the outgoing Vice CDF Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi. [KDF]

President William Ruto has today made various appointments and promotions within the military.

Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri has ascended to the rank of Lieutenant General, and will also serve as the new Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

Kahariri replaces Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi Maina who has retired from the service after 42 years.

The Head of State has also promoted Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus to the rank of Lieutenant General, whilst appointing him the new Commander Kenya Arm.

Major General Tarus previously served as the Deputy in the same office. He replaces Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru, who has retired after 39 years of service.

In the same vein, Ruto has appointed and promoted Major General Jimson Longiro to the rank of Lieutenant General, and now becomes the Vice Chancellor of the National Defence University – Kenya.

Before his appointment, LT Gen Longiro served as the Commander Kenya Navy.

Ruto also promoted and appointed Brigadier Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a who was the Base Commander at Kenya Navy Base Manda, to the rank of Major General. He now becomes the Commander Kenya Navy.

The President also upheld the advice of the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and approved the postings, promotions and appointments of various officers including; Major General Juma Shee Mwinyikai who is now the Commandant National Defence College.

Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan has been posted to Kenya Army Headquarters and appointed the Deputy Army Commander.

Brigadier Luka Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu has been posted to the Military Academy and appointed Commandant.

Major General John Maison Nkoimo is now the General Officer Commanding heading the Border Security Command.

Kenya Navy has a new Deputy Navy Commander, Brigadier Peter Shikuku Chelimo, while Brigadier Yahya Abdi has been posted to the National Defence College and appointed Senior Directing Staff Navy.

