I am not going anywhere, Raila says amid ODM succession politics

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi welcomes ODM leader Raila Odinga in Wajir for the party's registration drive in the county on Thursday March 7, 2024. [Mohamed Saman, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has told those pressuring him to name his successor in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), that he is going nowhere.

The ODM party leader told those pushing him to hand over the mantle of the party that there was no guarantee that he would clinch the Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position.

Two weeks ago, Raila announced that he was contesting for AUC chairperson and has since secured the support of all the East Africa Community Heads of State. President William Ruto's government has declared support for the ODM leaders AU bid.

Speaking during the ODM recruitment drive in Wajir county on Thursday, politicians said they expected a fair process in deciding who would lead the opposition party, as Raila seeks to transit to a continental role.

They said that time was ripe for the succession debate, insisting that the party's unity depended on an open process.

But Raila would move to calm fears that have accompanied his announcement that he will seek the AUC chairperson position, saying he "was going nowhere" and he "would still be around."

He implied that his exit would be pegged on whether or not he would be successful in the AUC bid. "I may get it, I may not. But I will still be around when called upon," he told an ODM delegates meeting after a rally in Wajir town.

And amid a simmering supremacy battle between former Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Raila offered to act as arbiter, the clearest indication that he is not offended by the succession talk.

"If either of them wins, the other has also won," he told a charged crowd as he held up the arms of his two deputy party leaders Oparanya and Joho.

"All of them are my people. They are capable and I am ready to offer advice if called upon to do so," the former prime minister added.

But to assume that his words meant that he was ready to hang his political boots would be foolhardy, as the veteran opposition politician gave mixed signals on his retirement, which continues to agitate his allies and rivals alike.

Moments before he called Oparanya and Joho to join him at the podium, he had insisted, as he has countless times recently, that he was "going nowhere" even if he were to bag the AUC chairperson post.

"Many of you have been crying that I will be far away. I'll be around. I'll be having breakfast in Mombasa, lunch in Wajir and dinner in Addis Ababa. You see, I'll still be around," said the former premier.

Raila downplayed down talk of division if he were to exit the stage, saying ODM was robust enough to withstand any storms and a party was not "an individual, but its members."

Raila Odinga said former Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho were both suitable to take the ODM mantle from him. [ Phelix Odhiambo, Standard]

It was the same message Oparanya told the crowd as he avoided being dragged into the succession debate.

"We want ODM to be strong so that when our time is up in the party, it will still be there. Baba's move to AU will be beneficial to our party," said the former governor.

Joho waded into the ODM succession debate saying he was best placed to succeed Raila, highlighting his political journey with his party boss.

"Many have spoken about Raila's succession. If there is anything I am inheriting from him it is his ideology, thoughts, direction, firmness... and political fearlessness," said the former Mombasa governor.

"The next government is an ODM government and the president will either be Raila or Joho. I can only step down for Raila. But I am sure Oparanya and I will fight it out and resolve our matters internally," he added.

Joho would also defend his disappearance from the limelight, stating that Raila was aware of every political move he made.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Jiir said ODM members would not let Joho and Oparanya "wreck" ODM.

"We will sit down and discuss under Baba's guidance and play within the rules of ODM. We are waiting for Baba's signal and I know that contrary to the fears many have, our party will remain solid when our leader takes up the AU chairmanship. ODM will be in perpetual succession," said Jiir.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi concurred with the governor saying, "ODM is a mass movement and will remain impactful and relevant to the history of Kenya for generations to come."

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said Raila's move to Addis would not leave a vacuum in ODM.

"Your father can leave the homestead on a journey and that does not mean he has abandoned you. As Baba's foot soldiers, we will take care of his homestead. We are a strong party and Baba will remain one of us as he is a lifetime member," said Junet.

Wajir South MP Mohammed Adow said Joho was the North Eastern region's preferred successor for Raila.

"We are asking and requesting for a transparent, fair and just succession. You can't fault us for having a preferred candidate," said Adow.

ODM is set to hold grassroots elections later this month.

Raila said he was optimistic that the polls would be the first step in strengthening the party and urged women to take up key party roles.

He declared support for the National Dialogue Committee report even as he blasted President William Ruto for a lacklustre performance despite Kenya Kwanza declaring support for his AU bid.

"They used to talk about hustlers and mama mboga. Do you hear that language anymore?

They have instead made life harder, piling more taxes on Kenyans," the ODM leader said.