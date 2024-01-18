The Standard

DP Righathi Gachagua backs down, says he won't file petition against Justice Esther Maina

By Esther Nyambura | 21m ago
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped a bid to file a petition seeking the removal of Justice Esther Maina.

On Thursday, January 18, the DP said the move was prompted by the need to allow for dialogue between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome on issues around accountability in the Judiciary.

 “The DP welcomes the statement by Chief Justice Martha Koome inviting dialogue on the critical issue of accountability of the Judiciary, which President William Ruto has embraced. In this regard, the Deputy President will not proceed with the matter of the petition, for now,” his communications team announced. 

Earlier, Gachagua had vowed to ensure the removal of Justice Maina, whom he accused of declaring his Sh202 million fortune as proceeds of crime without giving him a chance to defend himself.

“On Thursday, this coming week at 2.15 pm, I will personally present a petition before Chief Justice Martha Koome against Justice Esther Maina for her removal from the judiciary for misconduct and corruption,” said the DP.

In 2022, Justice Maina ruled against Gachagua's application to have his accounts unfrozen by the Assets Recovery Agency.

Instead, the court ruled that he forfeits to the State more than Sh200 million in his accounts, as they were proceeds of corruption. 

The DP, however, got his money back months later after he and President William Ruto ascended to power.

 

