Several parts of the country in the dark, Kenya Power restoring supply

Several parts of the country are experiencing a power outage, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has confirmed.

The Standard has established that Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kiambu, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Voi are some of the affected regions, among many others.

Netizens began reporting power outage minutes after 7.00 pm on Saturday, November 11.

“We have lost power supply to parts of the country. Our engineers are working to restore supply to the affected areas,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

The firm did not however immediately give a reason for the outage.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. An update on restoration progress and cause of the power outage will be issued.”

This is the third national blackout in under a year.

Kenya experienced a major power outage that lasted more than 12 hours in August this year, affecting critical functions including operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).