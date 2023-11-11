The Standard

Several parts of the country in the dark, Kenya Power restoring supply

By Betty Njeru | 59m ago

Kenya Power engineers install a transformer in Kiriguri village, Manyatta constituency, Embu County. [Murithi Mugo, Standard]

Several parts of the country are experiencing a power outage, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has confirmed.

The Standard has established that Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kiambu, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Voi are some of the affected regions, among many others.

Netizens began reporting power outage minutes after 7.00 pm on Saturday, November 11.

“We have lost power supply to parts of the country. Our engineers are working to restore supply to the affected areas,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

The firm did not however immediately give a reason for the outage.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. An update on restoration progress and cause of the power outage will be issued.”

This is the third national blackout in under a year.

Kenya experienced a major power outage that lasted more than 12 hours in August this year, affecting critical functions including operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Related Topics

Nationwide Power Blackout Power Outage Kenya Power
.

Latest Stories

Several parts of the country in the dark, Kenya Power restoring supply
Several parts of the country in the dark, Kenya Power restoring supply
National
By Betty Njeru
59 mins ago
Gor Mahia unveil state-of-the-art bus
Football
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Lobby: Speed up EAC single currency to lift regional trade
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kuria and Murkomen will beat any ouster
By Charles Mulila 2 hrs ago
Premium Why Kuria and Murkomen will beat any ouster
Raila: Kenyans worse off than 14 months ago when Ruto took over
By Brian Otieno and Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Premium Raila: Kenyans worse off than 14 months ago when Ruto took over
Lessons from Governor Kawira ouster bid and Senate's stature
By Kamotho Waiganjo 2 hrs ago
Premium Lessons from Governor Kawira ouster bid and Senate's stature
Kenyans have no more room for extra taxes
By Ken Opalo 2 hrs ago
Premium Kenyans have no more room for extra taxes
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved